South Africa heading for another major energy crisis

Jan Fourie, CEO at renewable energy firm Mulilo, says South Africa’s failure to expand its transmission grid capacity is already stalling renewable energy projects.

Over the next 10 years, South Africa will need around R390 billion to connect many renewable energy projects in the pipeline.

Without the investment, many of these projects may never be connected to the national grid, creating a fresh load-shedding risk within the next decade.

“There are gigawatts worth of projects that are being gridded out at the moment,” Fourie told Hot 102.7.

“The areas with the best resources and ample space can’t connect to the grid, and it’s largely a legacy issue.”

He explained that the transmission grid was designed around Eskom’s coal power plants, with power lines primarily built to transmit electricity from the power stations to major cities.

“What we find is that these areas with lots of wind, solar, and space didn’t have much load back in the day, so there wasn’t a big investment into power lines because it wasn’t economically viable at the time,” Fourie said.

“Now with renewables, given that generation is distributed, we must redesign and capacitate the grid. This is not a new issue, but it should have been addressed a long time ago.”

He also highlighted the equal importance of substations to new lines, describing them as “big multi-plugs for power lines.”

Substations are where power lines join, where they can be switched on or off, and where voltage is increased to transmission voltages to be transferred across the country.

Because of the limited transmission grid capacity available to renewable power projects, ready-to-go builds with financing and buyers are lying dormant.

“There are at least a couple of gigawatts ready to go, with offtakers and financing in place, but they’re being held up by grid upgrades that need to happen,” Fourie said.

While the South African government has committed to expanding the transmission network, progress has been slow, and Fourie warns that Eskom can’t do it alone.

“The private sector really needs to be mobilised alongside the new National Transmission Company of South Africa to build these power lines as soon as possible,” he said.

He warned that failing to expand the transmission grid will lead South Africa to a “cliff in a couple of years when all the grid is officially dried up.”

“If nothing is done in the next three to five years, fewer and fewer new projects will be able to connect to the grid,” Fourie warned.

Calling on the private sector

Editorial credit: Bruce Smyth / Shutterstock.com

South Africa requires roughly R390 billion to expand the national transmission grid over the next 10 years.

In July 2025, the Department of Electricity and Energy reached out to the private sector, inviting “experienced and committed” groups to participate in a pre-qualification process for the expansion.

It is seeking proposals to shortlist private sector bidders for the R390-billion expansion project, which aims to build 14,218km of transmission lines.

The department’s invitation read, “The private sector will design, finance, construct, operate, and maintain” transmission lines and substations.

It added that bidders require the “necessary technical expertise, financial capacity, and proven experience required to deliver transmission capacity at significant scale and within accelerated timeframes.”

In July 2023, electricity and energy minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa revealed Eskom’s plans to expand the transmission network by more than 14,000km and increase transformers sixfold.

“That amounts to a 600% increase in transmission over the next ten years,” he said.

However, Krutham managing director Peter Attard Montalto shared an update on Eskom’s progress in November 2024, revealing that it was far behind schedule.

He explained that Eskom must build roughly 2,500km of transmission lines annually. However, as of November 2024, it only averaged around 300km per year.

“We need to unlock a lot of this future capacity that’s appearing in the IRP. Renewables spread out around the entire country, batteries spread out around the entire country, and exciting new things like pumped storage,” said Montalto.