South Africa’s biggest electrical product supplier buys struggling battery manufacturer

The Competition Commission has approved South African electrical giant ACDC Dynamics’ acquisition of Centurion-based battery manufacturer Blue Nova Energy.

In a statement on Thursday, the commission said the transaction was unlikely to substantially lessen or prevent competition in any market.

However, the approval is subject to two conditions. Firstly, ACDC Dynamics may not retrench Blue Nova employees for two years after the acquisition.

In addition, the companies had agreed to a BEE transaction due to the acquisition diluting the shareholding in Blue Nova by historically disadvantaged persons.

ACDC is owned solely by its founder and CEO, Mario Maio, who started the company in 1984. His son, Ricardo Maio, set up the ACDC Express retail arm.

ACDC Dynamics describes itself as South Africa’s largest electrical product supplier and distributor. Its product offering includes battery energy storage systems (BESS), for which Blue Nova was already one of its suppliers.

Blue Nova is jointly controlled by NPC Electronics and Solguard. The former is owned by JSE-listed IT and engineering company Reunert.

Reunert recently told shareholders that Blue Nova’s board of directors had decided to sell the battery firm due to its continued negative performance, which adversely impacted Reunert’s latest interim results.

“Blue Nova will be classified as an asset held for sale and consequently a discontinued operation for the current reporting period,” Reunert said.

Reunert acquired a stake in Blue Nova in August 2019, when the company was experiencing strong growth due to Eskom’s load-shedding struggles.

While it is unclear what exactly led to Blue Nova’s financial struggles, several local alternative energy providers have recently told MyBroadband that the reduction in load-shedding had hurt their businesses.

The drop in imports of solar panels, inverters, and batteries from China in 2024 compared to 2023 clearly indicated the reduction in demand for these products.

Suppliers and installers have shifted their focus towards marketing energy savings from self-generation and demand shifting rather than energy security.

Solar, inverter, and battery prices have plummeted in recent years, while electricity tariffs have increased well beyond inflation, reducing return-on-investment periods for self-generating systems.

From 250kW to 6MW systems

Blue Nova MegaBoy backup power container

Blue Nova was founded by James Verster in July 2015 after he visited China to explore potential solutions to South Africa’s grid reliability issue.

The firm’s products include lithium-ion battery packs, inverters, battery management and control systems, low-voltage switchgears, and other electronic components.

Its BESS products combine these parts in a container or a mountable rack for large-scale backup or ancillary power.

Among Blue Nova’s earliest BESS products was the MegaBoy Intelligent iESS, a BESS with 250kW power output and 1MWh storage.

In 2022, the company launched a production facility in Pretoria with the plan of producing 200MWh of storage capacity per month.

Among its major customers in recent years is the upmarket Gauteng residential estate Midstream, which installed a Blue Nova BESS providing up to 6MW power with 18MWh energy storage in 2023.

Combined with a 12kWp solar power farm, the system enables Midstream to supply roughly a quarter of its energy demand with its self-generated power.

The system had also cut Midstream’s diesel consumption during load-shedding by 60% in one month in 2024.

Customers enrolled in Midstream’s load-limiting programme can also use up to 1.5kW power during load-shedding.