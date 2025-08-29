Eskom after André de Ruyter

Eskom’s performance has improved since former CEO André de Ruyter’s departure, and this improvement has continued under new chief executive Dan Marokane.

This finding is based on an analysis by MyBroadband, which examined Eskom’s energy availability factor (EAF), maintenance, and diesel use.

This week, Eskom Chairman Mteto Nyati claimed that if De Ruyter had done half of what Dan Marokane has done in Eskom, he would be called ‘Mr Fix-It’.

“Instead, Dan’s efforts are overlooked, attributing Eskom’s turnaround to the private sector or a miracle. Bigotry continues to cloud the judgment of some people. What a shame,” he said.

He told Newzroom Africa that Eskom’s management team had done great work to improve the performance and reliability of its coal fleet over the last three years.

“It has largely been done by the employees led by people like Bheki Nxumalo and power station managers,” Nyati said.

“Dan Marokane joined as CEO and has been great in ensuring that he orchestrated the turnaround strategy laid out by the board.”

Nyati highlighted that these individuals came from within Eskom and have a deep understanding of how the utility operates within South Africa’s electricity sector.

This gives them a natural advantage as they do not have to learn on the job. They can implement solutions and quickly identify what is going wrong.

The Eskom chairman highlighted that there are many other dimensions to the power utility’s turnaround than merely limiting load-shedding.

These aspects include addressing municipal debt and improving the culture at Eskom, which has been a challenge in recent years.

Eskom’s management team has also worked on implementing government reform to unbundle some of its operations and create a competitive electricity sector.

Nyati argued that despite this work, online media in South Africa are “consistently finding that the work is being undermined”.

“That is unfair and is something that people like me, as a board chair, need to step up and address,” he said.

Eskom’s performance after André de Ruyter

MyBroadband examined Eskom’s operational performance after André de Ruyter left the power utility on 22 February 2023.

For this analysis, we utilised publicly available data from the power utility to identify trends over the past three years.

Although there have been many ups and downs since De Ruyter’s departure, a general upward trend has been observed.

Therefore, it is accurate to say that Eskom stemmed the operational decline under De Ruyter and began to show improvements.

However, there are good reasons for the media to criticise Eskom’s performance as it has not met its own targets.

Over the last three years, Eskom has repeatedly published its target of reaching an energy availability factor (EAF) of 70%, which would end load-shedding.

Nyati also stated that their Generation Recovery Plan would be completed by 31 March 2025, marking the end of load-shedding.

“At the end of March 2025, that’s when the plan should have been executed,” Nyati reiterated earlier this year.

“At the end of that plan is when we can come back, the Minister, myself, and the CEO, and communicate to South Africa that there’s not going to be load-shedding.”

This did not happen. Eskom’s energy availability factor (EAF) for the 2025 financial year was well below 60%. At the end of March 2025, it was 56.43%.

Eskom celebrated its excellent performance, despite missing its own targets by a considerable margin, while the country still faces the risk of load-shedding.

South Africans are tired of big promises and failed execution by politicians and state-owned enterprises, and this criticism is well-founded.

Having said that, Eskom has indeed, as Nyati claimed, shown improvement in many areas, which should be commended. These are listed below.

Eskom’s energy availability factor (EAF)

Since André de Ruyter left Eskom, the energy availability factor (EAF) has improved from around 50% to its current level of around 65%.

Unplanned outages and breakdowns

Eskom has shown a substantial improvement in the reliability of its fleet, with a significant decline in unplanned outages.

When André de Ruyter left, Eskom experienced a total of around 12,800 GWh of lost electricity per month due to unplanned factors, including breakdowns.

In recent months, this number has decreased to around 9,400 GWh of electricity lost per month due to unplanned outages.

Eskom’s diesel use

Eskom’s dependence on burning diesel to run its Open Cycle Gas Turbines (OCGTs) has remained largely unchanged.

From September 2024 to July 2025, Eskom heavily relied on diesel power generation to prevent load-shedding.

Over this period, Eskom generated 4,147 GWh using diesel, representing a 7.6% increase from the 3,851 GWh produced from September 2023 to July 2024.

More planned maintenance

Eskom has also seen a general increasing trend in the amount of planned maintenance, which bodes well for plant reliability.