Eskom paid R2.6 million for R60,000 container

The Middelburg Specialised Commercial Crimes Court has sentenced Jessie Kubheka, a director and shareholder at an Eskom supplier, to a combined 16 years in prison, suspended for five years.

The supplier was implicated in a fraud and corruption case at Tutuka Power Station. Eskom welcomed the sentencing in a statement, describing it as a landmark step in the fight against organised crime.

“Eskom welcomes he sentencing handed down on 22 August 2025,” it said.

Kubheka’s sentence comprises 12 years for fraud and four years for money laundering, both suspended for five years. The court has also ordered her to repay Eskom R2.6 million.

Eskom explained that the sentencing relates to a case from 2020, in which Eskom’s investigations uncovered a syndicate that was paid to deliver three containers to the power station.

“Only one container was delivered, and it failed to meet Eskom’s specifications. Although each container was valued at R60,000, the invoice amount was grossly inflated,” it said.

“Through the use of overpriced invoices, the scheme defrauded Eskom of R2,595,000.”

Eskom Group CEO Dan Marokane said the utility’s commitment to eliminating corruption remains unwavering.

“These developments send a clear message: fraud and corruption will not be tolerated,” he said. “The vast majority of Eskom employees act with integrity and dedication.”

Marokane added that Eskom will continue to pursue those who harm the utility with its law enforcement partners and seek prosecutions wherever possible.

The power utility had consolidated its forensic, security, and investigative functions within its Group Investigations and Security Division to strengthen governance and accelerate investigations.

The division works closely with the National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure Energy Safety and Security Committee, which it said ensured swift action against fraud and corruption.

“Eskom urges employees and the public to help protect the organisation by reporting any knowledge of fraud, theft, or illegal electricity sales,” the power utility added.

“Reports can be made anonymously through the Eskom Crime Line — 0800 11 27 22 or via WhatsApp — 081 333 3323.”