Criminal syndicates plunge people in South Africa’s richest city into darkness

City Power says organised crime syndicates are stealing and vandalising critical electrical infrastructure around Johannesburg, and they may include some of the utility’s staff.

Spokesperson Isaac Mangena says replacing transformers and other high-voltage equipment damaged by thieves and vandals costs between R800,000 and R1.2 million per unit.

“Between March and the second week of August 2025, 28 cases of theft and vandalism were recorded, with some incidents occurring within days of repairs being completed,” he said in a statement.

“The latest incident was recorded on Tuesday, 26 August 2025, in Lombardy East, where yet another transformer was vandalised.”

The Johannesburg power utility issued a stern warning to the organised crime groups that were damaging its equipment.

It said it is working closely with the South African Police Service, private security companies, and its own internal security to track down the perpetrators, which could be staff or contractors at the utility.

“City Power would like to send a stern warning to those involved in theft and vandalism of our infrastructure in the Lombardy East and surrounding areas,” said Mangena.

“We are currently making headway in our efforts to dismantle what appears to be the work of a coordinated, organised crime group that is hellbent on sabotaging our operations.”

He added that some of the incidents involving theft and vandalism have coincided with periods of prolonged darkness in parts of the city.

This comes after the power utility recently said power outages resulting from cable theft and vandalism had declined over the past few years, which it attributed to its efforts to crack down on the incidents.

City Power’s figures showed that monthly medium voltage outages caused by theft and vandalism had declined by over 70% since July 2023.

In July 2023, the average number of monthly outages caused by cable thieves and vandals on the city’s medium-voltage network was 79. The figure dropped to 22 in March 2025.

“Medium-voltage outages caused by theft and vandalism are decreasing when looking at the year-on-year change,” the utility said in its report for the second quarter of the 2024/25 financial year.

Between October and December 2024, 94 medium-voltage outages were reported in the city — just over half the number recorded in the same period in 2023.

Similarly, the year-to-date figures for medium-voltage outages at the end of March this year were 284, compared to 670 for the same metric a year earlier.

“This is due to the initiatives implemented since the beginning of the current financial year,” said City Power.

Cable theft crackdown

In February 2025, the Gauteng Provincial Government revealed that it had shut down 1,079 scrap yards and commissioned a 24-hour response team to crack down on cable theft in Johannesburg.

Copper is an attractive target for criminal syndicates. The mineral is the second-best conductor behind silver and can fetch a high price on the black market.

As a result, copper cable theft has hindered various operations nationwide, including traffic lights and Eskom’s electrical infrastructure.

The state-owned power utility previously revealed that copper theft costs the company billions and frequently leads to extended power outages for South African residents.

It estimated that the theft of cables, transformers, overhead lines, and conductors costs around R2 billion annually. However, this figure could be significantly higher.

According to the Global Initiative Against Transnational Organised Crime, the theft of copper cables, overhead lines, copper in conductors, and stored copper costs Eskom R5 billion to R7 billion per year.

It also spends about R2 billion per year replacing the cables.