Electricity becoming a luxury in South Africa

South Africa is moving backwards regarding its goal to make electricity more affordable for residents and businesses. The country provides some of the most expensive electricity in Africa.

According to the South African Federation of Trade Unions (SAFTU) general-secretary, Zwelinzima Vavi, electricity is becoming a luxury in South Africa.

“We are now having a situation where electricity is simply unaffordable. Not only to households, but also to the economy as a whole,” he told Newzroom Afrika.

He said many South African households can no longer afford to switch on their geyser, stove, or kettle to heat water.

“It has become a luxury to have warm water in your house,” Vavi stated.

“We’re going back to warming water using the fire outside, meaning that we are reversing all of the developmental gains we registered over the past 30 years. That’s totally unacceptable.”

According to Vavi, electricity prices in South Africa have increased by more than 500% over the past 16 years.

“It’s something that has made South Africa move from providing the cheapest electricity to firms, corporates, and households, to now providing the most expensive electricity in Africa,” he said.

However, it should be clarified that South Africa doesn’t provide the “most expensive electricity in Africa”.

According to GlobalPetrolPrices, several African nations charge more on average, including Kenya, Mali, and Togo.

However, South Africa’s electricity prices have increased significantly compared to those of other African nations.

South Africa’s energy regulator recently reached a settlement with state power utility Eskom, which could allow the utility to receive higher tariff increases than previously approved over the next two years.

The settlement came after the power utility challenged the National Energy Regulator of South Africa’s (Nersa’s) sixth multi-year price determination revenue decision for 2025/26, 2026/27 and 2027/28.

Nersa confirmed that two errors had resulted in underestimating specific components of the utility’s application.

After correcting the errors, the regulator determined that Eskom is entitled to an additional R54 billion, which the parties agreed upon on 30 July 2025.

Eskom can recoup the amount through its 2026/27 and 2027/28 annual electricity tariff hikes, meaning South Africans will likely pay more than the tariff increases Nersa had already approved.

According to Vavi, Eskom requests hefty price hikes as it has a significant amount of debt, which he describes as odious debt, accumulated as a result of loans from the World Bank.

“That World Bank was acutely aware that it was funding corruption. We shouldn’t pay for that. The communities cannot be held accountable for mismanagement, inefficiencies, and corruption,” he said.

Nersa should be cutting electricity tariffs

Chris Yelland, EE Business Intelligence MD

According to energy expert Chris Yelland, Nersa should slash electricity tariffs to account for years of Eskom’s irregular and wasteful expenditures.

He described the settlement between the utility and Nersa as “absolutely astounding”, given that Eskom already passed “massive imprudently and inefficiently incurred costs” through tariff hikes in the past decade.

“Nersa should be clawing back these costs on behalf of electricity customers in the form of reduced electricity tariffs going forward,” said Yelland.

Eskom has held a monopoly over the South African electricity market for many years, meaning it has had no incentive to control input costs, which have more than doubled over the past decade.

One of the most significant concerns is its massive wage bill, which, according to a World Bank analysis from 2019.

To align with power utilities in other countries, the power utility would have to cut over two-thirds of its workforce.

Its cost per employee has also inflated significantly, from R38,000 in 1990 to R913,000 in 2024. This represents a 976% increase, while the inflation rate over the same period was 783.6%.

Eskom has also incurred billions in fruitless and wasteful expenditure, including buying goods and equipment at highly inflated prices.

For example, it previously paid R26 for single-ply toilet rolls with a market price of R5, R238,000 for a mop, R80,000 for knee pads that cost R150, and R51 for black refuse bags with a market price of R2.99.

The utility has passed these higher costs on to consumers. Electricity prices in South Africa have increased by well over 900% since 2007.