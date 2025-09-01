Paying R200,000 for a mop and R80,000 for protective knee guards is not cost reflective, Eskom

Eskom wants South Africans to pay much higher prices for electricity to fund the corruption, mismanagement, and bloated workforce at the power utility.

On Wednesday, 27 August 2025, the National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa) reached a settlement agreement with Eskom on the sixth multi-year price determination.

Due to various errors in Nersa’s assessment of Eskom’s review application, the power utility is set to receive an additional R54 billion in revenue.

Receiving additional revenue is another name for price increases. The settlement will result in higher electricity prices for the 2026/27 and 2027/28 financial years.

R12 billion will be recovered during the next financial year, 2026/27, and a further R23 billion will be recovered in the 2027/28 financial year.

Nersa stated that the balance of R54 billion will be addressed in the next multi-year price determination cycle.

This issue is related to Eskom’s argument that current rates are below cost-reflective levels, preventing them from recovering their expenses.

The power producer further argued that it is prevented from generating sufficient revenue to operate and maintain its ageing infrastructure.

Eskom’s ‘cost-reflective’ price increases have significantly outpaced inflation over the last 18 years. This, in turn, hurt the economy.

Energy analyst Chris Yelland slated the settlement between Eskom and Nersa, calling it “absolutely astounding”.

Yelland argued that Nersa should instead be focusing on clawing back Eskom’s additional costs in the form of reduced tariffs in the future.

“A mere R54 billion error by Nersa to be reversed in Eskom’s favour. It’s absolutely astounding,” Yelland said.

“Bearing in mind the massive, undeclared, imprudently and inefficiently incurred costs that Eskom has passed through to customers in the tariffs in the past 10 years.”

“Actually, Nersa should be clawing back these costs on behalf of electricity customers in the form of reduced electricity tariffs going forward.”

Paying R200,000 for a mop and R80,000 for protective knee guards

An analysis by Daily Investor revealed that widespread corruption, mismanagement, and an overpaid and bloated workforce mean Eskom is overpaying for energy generation.

In 2006, when Eskom was still well-run, it spent R147,748 to generate a single gigawatt-hour (GWh) of electricity.

This generation price included all costs of goods sold, operating expenditure, finance, and tax expenses.

Adjusting this figure using the average annual South African inflation rate from 2006 to 2023, it would cost Eskom approximately R380,819 to generate 1 GWh of electricity in 2023.

However, Eskom’s latest annual report revealed that the cost to generate electricity ballooned to R1,504,467 per GWh.

These additional costs, resulting from mismanagement and corruption, are reflected in South Africa’s rapidly rising electricity prices over the last 18 years.

This will not come as any surprise to South Africans. Former Eskom CEO André de Ruyter and former Eskom generation executive Rhulani Mathebula exposed the rot at the company.

Mathebula revealed that Eskom was paying up to 10 times more for services and materials because of procurement problems, fraud, and corruption.

De Ruyter provided more detailed information, which included Eskom paying R80,000 for a pair of knee guards that cost R320 at Builders Warehouse.

The company also paid R200,000 for a wooden-handled mop, which costs less than R100 at most stores, and R940,000 for an oil storage container that could have been bought for R80,000.

Other examples include paying R26.00 for a single one-ply toilet paper roll, which costs R3.99, and paying R51 for a black refuse bag, which costs R2.99.

Many analysts have further said Eskom’s workforce is bloated and overpaid, with studies indicating significant overstaffing compared to optimal levels.

Simply put, South Africans are being punished for Eskom’s failures. Local businesses and households should pay 75% less for electricity.

Eskom’s cost-based pricing fallacy

Renowned economist Thomas Sowell

Eskom is basing its substantial price increases on the rising cost of producing electricity, but the notion of cost-reflective tariffs is an economic fallacy.

Although cost-reflective tariffs sound like a logical strategy for a monopoly like Eskom, this model‘s premise is false, as there is no absolute cost of producing goods and services.

In his book, “Basic Economics”, renowned economist Thomas Sowell highlights the variable nature of the cost of producing goods and services.

Enterprises in the former Soviet Union, for example, often requested more resources from the government than they actually needed to produce products.

“They take everything they can get, regardless of how much they actually need, and they don’t worry about economising on materials,” he explained.

The results were telling. To produce one ton of copper, the Soviet Union utilised approximately 1,000 kilowatt-hours of electrical energy, compared to 300 kilowatt-hours in West Germany.

“To produce one ton of cement, we use twice the amount of energy that Japan does,” former Soviet economists said.

Eskom is a perfect example of what happened in the former Soviet Union, where inefficient enterprises have high costs.

With Eskom being a monopoly and basing its prices on its total costs, its employees are not disincentivised from paying R200,000 for a mop and R80,000 for knee guards.

There is also no reason to address other problems, such as its bloated and overpaid workforce, as it can continually adjust its prices upward to compensate for inefficiency.

The only way to address Eskom’s inefficiencies and drive down prices is through true competition in South Africa’s energy market.