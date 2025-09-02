Copper cable theft kingpin contacted law enforcement agents minutes before arrest

City Power believes some of its employees are involved in cable theft and vandalism in the city after arresting a cable thief who was communicating with a law enforcement agency.

Speaking to Newzroom Afrika, Sergeant Thela, head of risk and security at the Johannesburg power utility, said the matter is under investigation and that he could not share details about the agency.

“There is one guy we’ve picked up. Our assessment indicated that he was one of the ring leaders. This person was arrested last year in October, and we rearrested the person in March again this year,” he said.

“While we did our preliminary investigation on the crime scene, we also realised that, almost 30 minutes before he was arrested, he was in contact with a law enforcement agency.”

However, when asked if police were complicit in copper theft in Johannesburg, he emphasised that he was not referring to the police but another law enforcement agency.

While Thela said City Power has turned the tide in the fight against copper cable theft in the metro, it is still a significant concern, and stolen cables are difficult to identify once they are broken down.

“It has a huge ecosystem that includes the guys on the ground who are stealing the cable. Then it moves to the scrap metal dealers. In between, you’ve got recyclers and then you’ve got exporters,” he said.

“Our analysis is that the market is broadly out of the country, and I think South Africa is one of the high exporters of copper.”

When asked which countries copper is exported to from South Africa, Thela initially said he would not name them for “diplomatic” reasons.

However, he later revealed that City Power’s analysis is that most of the copper exported from South Africa is going to China.

“Once the cable is stolen, it then gets mixed up with legitimate copper sold to scrap metal dealers, and it becomes difficult to detect,” said Thela.

“You’ll then find that when it is exported, it’s no longer deemed to be stolen copper because it’s gone through proper, legitimate processes.”

Using tech to tackle copper cable theft

Vally Padayachee, NRS Association chair

According to Professor Vally Padayachee, former executive manager of Eskom and director of City Power’s engineering operations, South Africa could harness new tech to address copper cable theft.

He explained that, in Johannesburg, cable thieves are venturing into the tunnels housing City Power’s cables under the city’s roads. He warned that this poses a serious fire risk.

“You don’t want to be in a tunnel when stealing a cable. Whether it’s live or dead, it’s a massive risk because you are grinding, and those sparks can start a fire,” said Padayachee.

“Once it ignites, it’s like a massive blow torch which will kill you instantaneously.”

According to Padayachee, the debate on how to deal with copper cable theft has been ongoing since 2001, with the primary problem being the resources required to increase security on the ground.

However, an alternative solution is implementing technology that notifies an electricity distributor of vandalised infrastructure in real time.

“What we tried to do, and we’re still doing it, is to implement more technology because you can’t practically deploy the manpower needed at all substations,” Padayachee said.

“This technology allows for faster electronic indication of where theft occurs, enabling us to respond and deploy people to deal with the problem.”

He warned that it creates a cycle, where South Africa improves its crime-fighting capabilities, and criminals become more sophisticated in their activities.

Padayachee said he hopes the advent and increased use of artificial intelligence can enhance the technology already implemented to eradicate copper cable theft.