No end in sight for power cuts in South Africa

Eskom spokesperson Daphne Mokwena says the power utility decreased load reduction by 3% between 1 April and 31 August 2025, and it is targeting a 15% reduction by March 2026.

While the state-owned power utility has improved operational efficiency and electricity supply, continued load reduction is concerning, and some argue that it is used as a cover for load-shedding.

Speaking to Cape Talk, Mokwena explained that Eskom doesn’t want to have to implement load reduction. However, it is forced to do so for several reasons, including safety.

She explained that illegal connections and meter bypasses place higher-than-anticipated demand on local distribution networks, leading to network overloads and transformers “exploding”.

“You will see overloading of that infrastructure, and that ends up in infrastructure like your transformers popping or exploding,” said Mokwena.

“This becomes a safety issue for the innocent kids playing in the street, or innocent bystanders.”

She explained that when a transformer explodes, Eskom must replace the infrastructure, which she acknowledged it has done for many years without dealing with the issue’s root cause.

“You find that you have replaced infrastructure like a transformer, which is supposed to service the community for about 25 years, but you are replacing it, say, every year,” said Mokwena.

“It’s a safety situation. It’s obviously an unsustainable situation when it comes to finances.”

Load reduction is implemented in bouts of two and five hours. Mokwena explained that the duration is based on the number of transformers Eskom sees blowing or being damaged.

“We do not want to implement load reduction, but we are forced to do that because of the issues of illegal connections and meter bypasses,” she said.

“This winter, we have reduced load reduction by 3% since April. Our target is 15% by next March.”

She added that, if Eskom collaborates with more customers and stops illegal connections, the power utility can end load reduction.

In February 2025, Sinan Energy CEO Mohamed Madhi said Eskom’s reliance on load reduction as a cover for load-shedding is prolonging South Africa’s energy crisis.

Madhi explained that, in addition to prolonging the power crisis, Eskom’s reliance on load reduction discouraged long-term grid improvements like solar power.

Load-shedding by another name

Eskom was last forced to implement load-shedding more than 100 days ago. At the time, it said the sudden onset of power cuts was required to balance the grid after several generation units broke down.

The reduced frequency of load-shedding recently points to improvements in Eskom’s operational efficiency and electricity supply.

However, this does not mean that the country has an uninterrupted electricity supply, as Eskom consistently implements load reduction across the country.

“We should be very careful that load reduction must not be a cover for load shedding because load reduction is a very different form of reducing power,” said Madhi.

“Load reduction in its intended form is not supposed to impact a specific demographic or a specific area other than for technical reasons.”

He explained that load reduction is purely a technical solution designed to overcome overloading on certain substations on the distribution end of electricity networks.

However, he added that there’s good reason to believe that, given the location and timing of Eskom’s load reduction, it has been using it to provide some cover for load-shedding.

Some residents have accused Eskom of using load reduction to unfairly target specific communities. Madhi said this practice would not benefit South Africa in the long term.

This is because poor power delivery would likely result in an uptick in illegal activity and connections, which would increasingly overload those substations.

As a result, the cycle will just keep reinforcing itself, and Eskom will keep thinking that these areas are not very economically attractive.