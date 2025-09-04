Eskom’s under-the-radar electricity price change

The implementation of Eskom’s retail tariff plan (RTP) represents a fundamental swing in electricity pricing principles — to the detriment of lower and middle-income households in South Africa.

While there is truth to claims that Eskom’s latest annual tariff hikes are particularly negative for solar power users who make minimal use of its grid, this is not the biggest issue with these adjustments.

Focusing primarily on the impact on these users — who are generally more affluent — ignores the fact that small households with lower consumption are also facing exorbitant bill increases.

Eskom implemented the RTP in April 2025 following approval from the National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa).

The RTP has significantly increased fixed connection charges, independent of electricity consumption.

The RTP’s proposals were in the public domain for several years. For much of that time, the media and public’s focus was on how this will impact solar power.

Eskom initially tried to deflect accusations that it was anti-solar or against people seeking energy independence by arguing that the fixed charges applied to all customers, not just solar power users.

However, over time, it seemed to lean into the anti-solar narrative, suggesting the RTP was necessary because solar power users were not paying their “fair share” towards grid maintenance.

This strategic shift in messaging — either intentional or inadvertent — may have played in Eskom’s favour.

By emphasising the impact this would have on solar power users, the impression was created that the RTP would be most detrimental to more affluent households.

This distracted from the fact that the fixed charges also had a disproportionately negative impact on many households without solar power.

Shortly after Nersa approved the RTP for implementation from 1 April 2025, energy expert Chris Yelland performed an in-depth analysis of the electricity tariff adjustments that clearly illustrated this.

While Eskom implemented an “average” tariff hike of 12.74%, residential customers on the power utility’s most common Homepower 4 plan saw their bills increase by more than that if they consumed 750kWh or less.

For example, the bill of a two-person household that uses 500kWh of electricity in a month increased by 29.56%. A single-person home that consumes less than 300kWh per month would pay 34.41%.

Conversely, customers using over 1,100kWh per month saw their bills reduce. At 1,500kWh of consumption, a monthly bill has declined from R5,220 to R4,796 — a 8.12% reduction.

Smaller households in multi-dwelling properties

The Electricity Resellers Association of South Africa (Erasa) has highlighted that these changes have resulted in a real increase of 30% for its average customer.

These are people living in multi-dwelling properties like sectional title schemes, which consist primarily of two or three–bedroom units housing single people, couples, and small families.

While the poorest customers on Eskom’s 20A Homelight tariff have seen much lower increases, those one step up on Homelight 60A are paying 18.26% more on their monthly bills if they consume less than 550kWh.

Eskom has also scrapped the Incline Block Tariff for Homelight users, which means that higher consumption is no longer penalised with higher variable tariffs.

The table below from Chris Yelland shows how Eskom’s fixed tariffs are disproportionately negative for lower-consumption users.

Major strategic shift

Eskom’s RTP tariffs represent a clear change in philosophy with regard to electricity pricing. Even before load-shedding became an issue, the power utility encouraged responsible use of energy.

However, due to load-shedding and the gradual shift to more private power, Eskom’s electricity revenues have plummeted over the past decade.

With its fleet now slightly more stable, it seems willing to encourage people to use more of its power. Overhauling its electricity tariffs in a manner that now punishes those who heeded its previous calls seems unfair.

Many people have adopted energy-efficient appliances and habits to reduce their demand on the grid and prevent the implementation of load shedding.

Some have switched to burning gas for cooking and heating and replaced regular electric geysers with solar-heated models.

Electrical appliances have generally become significantly more power-efficient due to global efforts to reduce carbon emissions and limit the impact of climate change.

Even outside of power cut periods, reducing electricity usage has also become a matter of ethics. This is particularly true when using electricity from a grid that is as carbon-intensive as Eskom’s.

Pollution from the power utility’s coal plants is estimated to cause over 2,200 premature human deaths every year and cause serious health issues for thousands more.

It is easy to argue that reducing one’s reliance on Eskom’s power is still a responsible thing to do. However, with Eskom’s latest tariff adjustments, doing so comes with a price penalty.