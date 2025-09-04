Outrage over government’s R54-billion gift to Eskom

The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) and AfriForum have slammed South Africa’s energy regulator’s settlement with Eskom, which enables the utility to recoup R54 billion through future tariff hikes.

In July 2025, the National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa) quietly settled with Eskom over mistakes made in the regulator’s sixth multi-year price determination revenue decision.

After correcting the errors, Nersa determined that Eskom was entitled to an additional R54 billion, which it can now recoup through electricity tariff hikes in 2026/27 and 2027/28.

However, Outa executive director Advocate Stefanie Fick says electricity is already becoming unaffordable for ordinary South Africans and businesses.

“Increased tariffs mean a person has less cash available to buy groceries, and in some instances, it becomes a bread-and-butter issue: electricity or food,” she told MyBroadband.

“Businesses close down, which doesn’t help the employment rate. Big business will leave South Africa to go to countries where it is easier to do business.”

Fick said Outa is also concerned about the decision-making process surrounding the settlement, noting that Eskom is far from doing all it can to curb corruption and waste.

“Nersa, as a regulator, ought to take the mistake into consideration when deciding whether an increase in tariffs is appropriate, not just capitulate and grant whatever Eskom is asking,” she said.

Nersa kept its settlement with Eskom quiet until the media exposed it. Only after media reports surfaced about the settlement did the regulator acknowledge it in a statement.

Fick said the secrecy surrounding Nersa’s settlement with Eskom is “unacceptable”, adding that Nersa’s decision-making processes must be transparent and allow civil society to comment.

“When state organs act like this, it is never good news, and due to the trust deficit currently, we can’t help but think that something is wrong,” she said.

“Outa is in the process of consulting our legal team. We need to intervene in this matter in the public interest.”

Potentially unconstitutional

Morné Mostert, Manager of Local Government Affairs at AfriForum

AfriForum said the secrecy surrounding the settlement could undermine the principles of transparency, accountability, and protecting consumers, which it is constitutionally obligated to uphold.

“AfriFourm questions the constitutionality of the National Energy Regulator of South Africa secretly settling tariff disputes with Eskom behind closed doors,” it said in a statement.

According to the civil rights organisation, the settlement will see electricity prices of the 2026/27 and 2027/28 financial years increase by nearly 9% each year, excluding any further adjustments.

“Nersa remained silent on this settlement until the media exposed the matter,” it said.

It believes withholding this critical information from the public, who will ultimately bear the cost, represents a serious breach of trust and gross negligence on Nersa’s part.

According to AfriForum’s manager for local government affairs, Morné Mostert, the regulator’s actions could be unconstitutional and unlawful.

“Nersa itself admits to the billions of rands worth of errors in its revenue calculations,” he said.

“By concluding a secret settlement with Eskom instead of subjecting the matter to full transparency and public participation, Nersa has acted in a way that may be unconstitutional and unlawful.”

The civil rights organisation will consult its legal team regarding the constitutionality of the secret settlement.

“Decisions on electricity tariffs must be lawful, fair, and transparent,” says Mostert.

“AfriForum will consult its legal team on whether Nersa’s decision to settle tariff disputes with Eskom in secret is constitutional and decide on further legal action to protect the interests of citizens.”