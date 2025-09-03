Vodacom in South African first for electricity

Vodacom has become the first company in South Africa to fully operationalise the virtual wheeling of electricity, delivering on a power purchase agreement with SOLA Group.

The network operator describes this milestone as a major breakthrough in procuring renewable energy for commercial operations and provides a blueprint for other South African companies to follow.

“This milestone was ultimately achieved by leveraging an agnostic platform developed by Vodacom subsidiary Mezzanine and renewable energy from SOLA,” said Vodacom.

Through the power purchase agreement, Vodacom will procure electricity from SOLA’s solar power plant in Springbok, Northern Cape.

“Executing this innovation is an immensely proud moment for Vodacom South Africa, and highly significant for the country’s future where energy is concerned,” said Sitho Mdlalose, Vodacom South Africa CEO.

“Virtual wheeling is a game changer for companies like ours with distributed operations, removing long-standing barriers to access renewable energy.”

Vodacom said its virtual wheeling solution provides a replicable roadmap for other businesses to follow, delivering cost savings, reducing emissions, improving grid stability, and creating jobs.

“The additional renewable energy added to the grid contributes to the prevention of load-shedding, allowing customers to benefit from a more stable supply and mitigating the impact of climate change,” it said.

It added that virtual wheeling will be key to the Vodacom Group’s goal of achieving net-zero emissions by 2035.

According to Simon Haw, SOLA Group founder and chair, Vodacom’s successful operationalisation of virtual wheeling is pivotal to South Africa’s energy transition.

“This innovation not only decarbonises operations but also accelerates the shift to a cleaner, more resilient energy system,” he said.

“Our partnership with Vodacom on this milestone underscores the power of collaboration in unlocking the full potential of renewable energy for South Africa’s economy and its people.”

Vodacom partnered with Eskom in August 2023 to innovate and develop the virtual wheeling solution that overcomes the limitations of traditional wheeling.

Mezzanine subsequently created the first platform that enabled virtual wheeling and assessed it through a successful pilot phase.

“This solution, now ready for seamless adoption by other energy users, aggregates energy consumption across multiple consumption points through smart metering,” said Vodacom.

Consumption data is then reconciled with the energy generated by a private producer, enabling companies with complex and distributed operational footprints to access renewable energy at scale.

“This innovation also allows additional renewable capacity to be integrated into the national grid without affecting Eskom’s balance sheet.”