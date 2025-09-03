Everyone should be paying 80% less for electricity in South Africa

Over the last twenty years, Eskom has paid around R1.84 trillion more than it should have to produce electricity due to mismanagement, corruption, a bloated workforce, and large salary increases.

These additional costs have compounded over the last fifteen years, causing electricity prices in South Africa to skyrocket.

Simply put, South Africans are being punished for Eskom’s failures. Local businesses and households should pay 80% less for electricity.

MyBroadband analysed Eskom’s finances to see how much mismanagement, corruption, and magical thinking about job creation and employment equity added to the electricity price.

In 2006, when the power utility was still well-run, Eskom spent R147,748 to generate one gigawatt-hour (GWh) of electricity.

This generation price included all costs of goods sold, operating expenditure, finance and tax expenses.

Adjusting this figure to South Africa’s officially reported annual inflation rate from 2006 to 2024, it should have cost Eskom R380,819 to generate a GWh of electricity.

However, Eskom’s latest annual report revealed that the cost to generate electricity ballooned to R1,913,846 per GWh. Over twenty years, that comes to an excess of R1.84 trillion relative to inflation.

The magnitude of excess costs at Eskom is important to quantify because the power utility consistently argues that electricity prices are below cost-reflective levels, preventing it from covering its expenses.

The power producer further argues that it is prevented from generating sufficient revenue to operate and maintain its ageing infrastructure.

However, Eskom’s “cost-reflective” price increases have significantly outpaced inflation since 2007. This, in turn, hurt the economy.

Stated differently, Eskom wants South Africans to pay much higher prices for electricity to fund the corruption, mismanagement, and oversized workforce at the power utility.

The chart below shows how these factors caused Eskom’s electricity production costs to outstrip inflation over the past twenty years.

From chasing efficiency to chasing quotas

While the well-documented effects of State Capture and other corruption at Eskom have had a significant impact, that is not the only reason for the power utility’s financial problems.

In 2006, a year before Eskom would implement national load-shedding for the first time, it embarked on an R86-billion build programme.

That would be expanded to include Medupi and Kusile, which together had an initial budget of around R160 billion. Unfortunately, the cost of building these power stations would balloon to over R465 billion.

To support the build programme, Eskom embarked on a hiring spree to address what it claimed was a skills shortage at the company. However, this was a lie. There was no skills shortage.

In fact, in letters written in 1999, former Eskom chairman Reuel Khoza and CEO Allen Morgan praised the reduction of the state-owned power utility’s headcount.

To them, it was an achievement and a sign of increased efficiency at the company. “We now have some 37,000 employees, down from 65,000 in 1985,” Morgan wrote.

The real reason for Eskom’s recruitment drive was that it wanted to get its demographic quotas in line with government policy.

It was ambitious too — 5,000 new staff members over five years, half of whom had to be black women to meet Eskom’s 2010 employment equity targets.

The state-owned power utility handed out bursaries and recruited aggressively directly from university electrical engineering programmes. However, this was not enough to meet its quotas.

Carte Blanche reported in 2010 that Eskom had taken to recruiting women of colour from overseas to make its targets.

This was despite the definition of historically disadvantaged groups stating that the person must be a South African citizen.

At the same time, when the recruits landed in South Africa, they found that there was no work for them, and no training or onboarding. One expat said it was months before she had a job description.

In addition, some told Carte Blanche they had been misled about the pay packages they would receive and the crime situation in South Africa.

In other words, Eskom was paying highly qualified people to relocate and sit idly at the company to meet employment equity quotas, many of whom were discontent with their circumstances and pay.

The result of Eskom’s hiring policy was that its workforce exploded from a low of 31,475 in 2005 to 48,628 in 2018.

Although this has decreased again in recent years, Eskom reported a staff complement of 40,625 employees at the end of its 2023/24 financial year — higher than its 2009/10 level.

R54-billion pain over next 5 years

Concerns over Eskom’s high costs have resurfaced following an announcement from the National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa) about reaching a R54-billion settlement with Eskom.

The settlement is due to various errors that Nersa made in assessing Eskom’s sixth multi-year price determination, which the state-owned power utility challenged in court.

Nersa’s mistake caused the regulator to determine that Eskom’s revenue application was R107 billion more than necessary for the 2026, 2027, and 2028 financial years.

Under South Africa’s electricity pricing regime, Eskom must submit the revenue it hopes to collect over three years to Nersa, which the regulator must evaluate and approve, amend, or reject.

Eskom and the regulator routinely end up in court over disagreements about the utility’s revenue calculations and the resulting price increases.

Receiving additional revenue is another term for price increases. The settlement will result in higher electricity prices for the next several financial years.

Eskom will recover R12 billion during the next financial year, 2026/27, and a further R23 billion in the 2027/28 financial year.

Nersa said the balance of R54 billion will be addressed in the next multi-year price determination cycle, which will comprise the following three financial years.

Fallacy of cost-reflectivity

Thomas Sowell, Hoover Institution senior fellow, American economist, economic historian, social philosopher, and political commentator

The rapid increase of Eskom’s per-GWh cost to produce electricity over the past twenty years is an object lesson in the fallacy of cost-reflective pricing.

In his book, Basic Economics, renowned economist Thomas Sowell explains that there is no such thing as the absolute cost of producing goods and services.

Enterprises in the former Soviet Union, for example, often requested more resources from the government than they actually needed to produce products.

“They take everything they can get, regardless of how much they actually need, and they don’t worry about economising on materials,” said Sowell.

The results were telling. To produce one ton of copper, the Soviet Union utilised approximately 1,000 kilowatt-hours of electrical energy, compared to 300 kilowatt-hours in West Germany.

Former Soviet economists also found that to produce one ton of cement, the country used twice the amount of energy that Japan does.

As a monopoly basing its prices on its total costs, Eskom is not incentivised to be frugal. That is why Eskom could pay R934,950 for kneepads, R238,000 for a mop, and R54 for a black plastic refuse bag.

These inefficiencies extend to other, less outrageous items, too. For example, in 2021, Eskom revealed that it was overpaying between 120% and 790% for spares and services for its power stations.

A cost-reflective pricing strategy also makes it unnecessary to address other problems, such as Eskom’s bloated and overpaid workforce, as it can keep adjusting prices upward to compensate for inefficiency.

Therefore, although cost-reflective tariffs sound like a logical strategy for a monopoly like Eskom, this model’s premise is false.

There is only one way to address inefficiencies like this and drive down prices — true competition in the South African energy market.

Jan Vermeulen contributed to this report.