Eskom promises no load-shedding

Eskom has announced its summer outlook for 2025/26. It forecasts no load-shedding, a significant improvement over last year’s 13 days and 2023/24’s 176 days.

It presented its summer outlook during a media briefing on Friday, 5 September 2025. It noted that it concluded its winter 2025 period on 31 August, during which it only implemented 26 hours of load-shedding.

“There will not be load-shedding in terms of our summer outlook,” said electricity and energy minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa. “We are touching the end of load-shedding.”

Eskom’s summer outlook forecasts demand, planned maintenance, and assumed outages from 1 September 2025 to 31 March 2026.

It said the forecast of no load-shedding this summer is a significant improvement over last year, when electricity was supplied 96% of the time due to delayed unit returns from planned maintenance.

“This summer represents an even greater improvement compared with the 176 days of load-shedding during the 2023/24 summer, when electricity was available only 17% of the time,” says Eskom.

Thanks to various supply and demand interventions, the electricity system this year has roughly 4,000MW of additional capacity to meet demand compared to the start of summer in 2024/25.

“The summer outlook is supported by an ongoing recovery and structural improvements in Eskom’s generation fleet as a result of the focused implementation of the Generation Recovery Plan,” said Eskom.

It highlighted several key milestones, including:

7,800MW of capacity has been restored since 2023, through the completion of long-term outages and new builds, including 1,400MW from Medupi Unit 4 and Kusile Unit 6.

An approximate 1,900MW reduction in peak planned maintenance this summer, following Eskom’s completion of major planned outages in 2024 and early 2025.

Energy Availability Factor (EAF) improvements from 55% in FY2023 to 60.6% in FY2025, with the EAF for the year-to-date at 61.1% — a 6.1% improvement over the past two years.

Reduced diesel generator expenditure from R33 billion in FY2024 to about R17 billion in FY2025.

Eskom expects Koeberg Unit 1 to return to service in September 2025 following long-term life-extension maintenance outage, adding an additional 930MW of capacity.

Interventions bearing fruit

Dan Marokane, Eskom CEO

Eskom acknowledges that setbacks occurred due to delays in returning units from outages last summer and this winter. However, it says its targeted interventions continue to deliver measurable improvements.

It highlighted some of its successes resulting from these interventions, including:

Unplanned outages reduced to 10,100MW in August, with a low of 6,900MW recorded on 23 and 24 August. Eskom notes that these are the lowest levels recorded since September 2020.

EAF reached 66% in August 2025, up 10% since April 2025, with 38 generating units over 80% EAF.

Diesel usage steadily declined, falling from around 16.02% load factor in April to 1.84% in August.

“This positive projected load-shedding-free Summer Outlook is the result of the progress achieved through the expertise and dedication of Eskom Guardians over the past three years,” said CEO Dan Marokane.

“It shows that our strategy is delivering on our commitment to energy security, supporting the country’s socio-economic programmes, and positioning Eskom as an investable, sustainable company.”

Marokane added that the shift in Eskom’s generation fleet’s performance has delivered cost efficiencies, noting the saving of roughly R16 billion in diesel expenditure in the last financial year.

“We are currently increasing our focus and capacity to drive further efficiencies across Eskom through primary energy optimisation, procurement efficiencies, digital transformation, and capital productivity,” he said.

According to Eskom group executive for generation, Bheki Nxumalo, the power utility’s efforts have stabilised the national grid and enhanced service delivery.

“The disciplined execution and dedication by the Eskom teams have ensured the best winter period performance in recent years and laid a solid foundation for a positive summer plan,” he said.

“Reduced load-shedding and improved EAF demonstrate that our interventions are delivering results for South Africa.”