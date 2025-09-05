Eskom hunting down electricity thieves

Eskom plans to cut off 600,000 illegal electricity connections over the next seven months, one of several steps to eliminate load reduction by early 2027.

The power utility announced the intervention during its Summer Outlook briefing on Friday, 5 September 2025.

Assuming Eskom started the disconnections at the start of September 2025, it would need to cut off around 2,843 illegal connections per day.

The power utility is also aiming to install 7.2 million smart meters — 880,000 of which have already been deployed.

These devices can remotely monitor for signs of connection tampering, limit power draw, and support time-of-use tariffs during periods of high electricity demand.

This will include an accelerated rollout of roughly 1.5 million smart meters in areas where load reduction is implemented.

Furthermore, it will upgrade its distribution network where infrastructure is insufficient to meet legitimate demand and register more households for free basic electricity.

These measures will aim to reduce “zero-buyers,” Eskom’s euphemism for electricity thieves, and instances of illegal electricity vending.

While load reduction has been a reality for many communities for several years, these power cuts took a back seat during years of severe load-shedding.

The more concentrated nature of the practice also makes it difficult to establish the exact extent of load reduction.

During load reduction, electricity distributors cut off power only to specific areas, predominantly those with high levels of illegal connections.

However, the sharing of electricity distribution infrastructure — including substations and transformers — may also lead to neighbouring areas with high levels of payment compliance being cut off.

In addition, there are instances where load reduction is implemented because distribution network upgrades did not keep pace with housing and business development.

While load-shedding has rarely been implemented in 2025, Eskom is currently using load reduction to reduce demand by about 529MW from the grid during peak evening and morning hours.

Eskom will initially focus its smart meter rollouts to customers served by 211 overloaded distribution feeders to eliminate load reduction in the North West and three Cape provinces by March 2026.

The year thereafter, it will target another 761 feeders, with the goal of completely eliminating load reduction by March 2027.

The map below outlines Eskom’s accelerated smart meter rollout aimed at eliminating load reduction in about a year and a half.

Load reduction taking a toll on the poor

Electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa recently committed to reporting to the country on efforts to resolve load reduction, as the government has done with load shedding.

He explained that the issue had socioeconomic characteristics and disproportionately impacted the poor.

“We find it in villages, we find it in peri-urban areas, in townships,” he said. “We’ll remain accountable, working with municipalities and other players going forward.”

Eskom’s rising electricity costs contribute to the illegal connection epidemic, as many households have found themselves unable to afford power anymore.

While South Africa offers free basic electricity to indigent households, experts argue the two-decades-old 50kWh monthly allocation is insufficient and should be about seven times higher.

Poor households also get access to Eskom’s cheaper Homelight plans, but they still pay substantially more for electricity than Eskom’s large industrial customers.

Eskom recently reiterated its warnings that illegal connections threatened public safety and infrastructure and contributed to the power utility’s financial struggles.

The crime costs Eskom an estimated R23 billion in revenue in the 2024 financial year. It has already contributed an increasing amount to Eskom’s total energy losses.

In 2023, electricity theft accounted for roughly 70% of Eskom’s energy losses, compared to 30% in 2022.

Punishment for illegal connections includes fines of up to R12,000, with repeat offenders subject to criminal prosecution.