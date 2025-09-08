Two major malls moving away from Eskom in South Africa

Two large malls in South Africa have taken significant steps towards reducing their reliance on Eskom by installing what could be the country’s largest commercial hybrid energy systems.

The shopping centres — Fourways Mall and Rosebank Mall — installed the new energy systems to ensure a consistent power supply for tenants and customers, while easing pressure on Eskom’s grid.

According to an EWN report, Fourways Mall’s installation covers a large portion of the building’s roof and is designed to power up to 70% of the mall when running at full capacity.

Elsje Bodenstein, director at Flanagan & Gerard’s Development, one of the developers responsible for managing Fourways Mall’s assets and property, said the system provided several benefits.

“Solar energy helps us reduce dependence on the national grid, manage operating costs more efficiently, and demonstrates our commitment to environmental responsibility,” said Bodenstein.

“Investing in solar also helps future-proof the centre against ongoing load-shedding and positions us as a leader in sustainable retail practices.”

The Moolman Group, the other developer responsible for managing the mall’s assets and property, said an entire section of the mall’s roof is decked in solar panels.

“The renewable energy drive supports a longer-term strategy to reduce the centre’s environmental impact to ensure consistent energy supply,” it said.

Concor is the construction contractor that prepared Fourways Mall’s roof for the installation as part of the Fourways Main Roof Works Project.

According to Concor contract manager Martin Muller, the project involved building a roof covering 50,000m² of the mall’s roof, of which 10,200m² supports the solar installation.

Fourways Mall is the largest mall in South Africa, with a footprint of 178,202m². However, it has faced various challenges in recent years, including a high number of store vacancies.

To address the challenges and the mall’s deterioration, one of its owners — Accelerate — agreed to inject R400 million into upgrading the mall in 2024.

Property developers Flanagan & Gerard and the Moolman Group also took over as mall managers around the same time.

It has since seen a massive shift, signing on new anchor tenants like Planet Fitness and various retailers and restaurants, such as Huawei, Spur, Mochachos, Pet Shop Science, and ZuluZenith.

Rosebank Mall’s impressive hybrid system

A part of Rosebank Mall’s rooftop solar system.

Rosebank Mall is also set to switch on an enormous hybrid energy system, comprising solar panels, lithium-ion storage, and “advanced inverter technology.”

Rosebank Mall general manager Muhammad Varachia said the project is more than just a drive towards sustainability.

“This isn’t a greenwashing exercise, but rather a commercial strategy that makes the grid stronger and our operations more predictable,” Varachia told EWN.

The system can generate close to 5MWp, sufficient to power the entire mall without needing additional power from Eskom or generators.

Local manufacturer Freedom Won provided the batteries used in Rosebank Mall’s energy storage solution. CEO Antony English said the system is scalable and designed for safe, efficient, on-site installation.

“What we see here would have been about a week on the production line, and it took the installation about two weeks to fit all the modules into the racks,” said English.

The Rosebank Mall’s energy solution will also benefit the surrounding community by powering pedestrian crossing lights on Bath Avenue during power cuts.

It comprises 1.3MW of solar power, 7.2MWh of battery energy storage, and three generators that can run on both diesel and gas.