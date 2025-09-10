Eskom in big trouble

Data on registrations of large private generation facilities and feedback from alternative energy installers suggest that 2025 could be a record year for private power adoption among businesses.

While demand for backup power has dried up with the reduction in load-shedding, Eskom’s surging electricity tariffs are making a good business case for self-generation — especially solar power.

The National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa) recently reported that it registered 111 private generation facilities with a combined capacity of 1,916MW in the second quarter of 2025.

Together with the 2,187MW registered across 160 facilities in the Q1 of 2025, the total capacity registered in the first half of the year reached 4,103MW.

That is a 208% improvement over the 1,330MW registered over the same six months in 2024. It also trumps the roughly 3,000MW registered in the first half of 2023.

The latter was a record year for private solar power expansion in South Africa. To beat that figure, only another 387MW of capacity would need to be registered.

All systems that require registration with Nersa have capacities over 100kWp, much greater than those found in residential systems.

They are typically owned by businesses, ranging from smaller commercial installations at farms and office blocks to multi-megawatt facilities at mines and factories.

The vast majority of the generation systems are powered by PV solar power, which has become the preferred alternative energy source.

MyBroadband asked the country’s major solar power equipment distributors and installers what trends they have observed in the market in 2025.

According to Rubicon energy and e-mobility head Greg Blandford, demand for solar power is strong in the commercial sector due to the potential for electricity cost savings.

Blandford said that Eskom’s increasing tariffs had “inadvertently” created a decentralised grid which he believes will continue to strengthen.

“The reduced manufactured cost of large scale battery systems and increased price levels of electricity has caused widespread adoption of these systems,” he said.

“The current return-on-investment calculations make the business case for these systems a no-brainer and will continue to improve as electricity prices increase year on year.”

Major benefits for businesses

Midstream Ridge shopping centre rooftop solar. Credit: SolarEff

Three major solar power installers — Alumo Energy, AWPower, and Gosolr — concurred that the business and commercial sector were showing healthy demand for solar products.

“Unlike the residential market, where decisions are often emotional or driven by load-shedding anxiety, businesses approach solar purely from the bottom line,” said AWPower managing director Christiaan Hattingh.

“It’s a numbers game: if the system pays for itself in three to six years and reduces long-term operating costs, the investment makes clear financial sense.”

Alumo Energy chairman Rein Snoeck Henkemans said that although the pace of his company’s new commercial projects had moderated, the underlying demand remained healthy and stable.

“Businesses are under pressure to manage rising energy costs and ensure operational continuity, so we’re seeing strong interest from companies looking to go partially or fully off-grid,” he said.

“With electricity tariffs continuing to rise — and an even bigger increase expected next year — solar has become less of a ‘nice-to-have’ and more of a strategic business decision. “

Gosolr told MyBroadband that the times during which businesses typically needed power provided a further incentive for installing solar power.

“Unlike households, businesses consume most of their electricity during the day, which makes solar a natural fit and highly cost-effective,” the company said.

Stage Zero co-founder and CEO Abraham van der Merwe said that much like the residential sector, demand for backup-only power has dried up in the commercial market.

However, the demand for savings remained strong. The business case for solar improves with scale, something from which businesses naturally stand to benefit.

The continued demand for solar power could put a further dent in Eskom’s revenues, which have already plummeted due to declining sales in recent years.

However, Blandford warned that the impact of the power utility’s increased fixed charges, which is already choking demand in the residential sector, could spill over to the commercial sector in the coming years.