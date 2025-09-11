Home solar power comeback in South Africa

Several major solar power installers continue to see healthy demand from households in South Africa, despite a near-total load-shedding hiatus in 2025.

The residential solar power industry experienced a surge in business during 2021, 2022, and 2023, largely thanks to frequent and severe load-shedding.

For the sake of convenience, households were easily convinced to invest significant sums in solar power equipment to avoid being without electricity for prolonged periods.

Since early 2024, load-shedding has become a rarity due to a combination of increased private power adoption and improvements in the performance of Eskom’s generating fleet.

Abraham van der Merwe, co-founder and CEO of solar rental company Stage Zero, told MyBroadband that the unexpected turnaround made 2024 a “year of horrors” for the alternative energy industry.

“We had solar providers like Hohm Energy go out of business completely, some closing branches, and others really struggling financially,” Van der Merwe said.

“Most of the smaller suppliers and contractors that depended on outright sales died off and distributors ended up with massive surpluses in stock.”

Van der Merwe said demand for portables and backup-only systems had dried up completely, while outright sales have also struggled.

Pivoting to cost savings as a marketing focus and leveraging its local manufacturing cost advantage allowed the company to adapt quickly to the market shift.

“Our changes definitely worked for us and our sales have gradually trended upwards towards the load-shedding days,” he said.

“In July we had our best sales month ever, and August was very close to our peak.”

Another solar rental company — Gosolr — said demand for its products also remained strong. In addition to cost savings, Gosolr has found that more households are interested in sustainable living.

“For many, it also means peace of mind, the comfort of reliability, and the pride that comes with contributing to a more sustainable future,” the company said.

Gosolr said subscription-based solar rentals eliminate the need for a large initial investment, making costs predictable and eliminating the complexities involved in the compliance process.

Both Stage Zero and Gosolr handle Eskom or municipal approvals for their systems on behalf of the customers.

Gosolr said that Eskom’s tariff restructuring and hikes should also be seen as a push for households to take control of their own energy needs and costs.

Solar power sellers

Two companies that sell systems outright — Alumo Energy and AWPower — have also seen positive movements in residential sales.

Alumo Energy chairman Rein Snoeck Henkemans said that although overall demand has softened slightly, uptake was still strong.

While he agreed that the majority of homeowners were now motivated by cost savings through solar generation, Alumo found some were still focused on energy security.

“In regions like Gauteng and surrounding areas, where the distribution grid remains unstable, there’s still significant demand for backup power solutions,” he said.

“In Cape Town, where supply is generally more stable, we find homeowners investing in solar primarily for financial savings rather than necessity.”

AWPower managing director Christiaan Hattingh said that although demand for residential solar solutions from his company was at its lowest in the last five years, it was slowly picking up again.

Hattingh said that economic uncertainty and financial pressure on consumers played major roles in the slower rate of adoption. He said the opposite should be happening.

“The cost of living has risen sharply in recent years and shows no sign of slowing, while solar equipment continues to get more affordable each year,” Hattingh said.

“That’s why we emphasise to homeowners that now is actually the best time to invest in solar — because it locks in real savings for the future, not just a short-term solution to outages.

Snoeck Henkemans concurred, arguing that the biggest barrier to adoption was that many homeowners still did not fully understand the long-term financial benefits and reliability of modern solar solutions.

“For most, the decision tends to be reactionary — triggered by a spike in their electricity bill, a power outage, or sudden load shedding — rather than being part of a proactive savings plan,” he said.

“Ultimately, we find that the shift we need is from a knee-jerk mindset to an informed decision-making process. As soon as people understand the numbers, the value becomes clear.”