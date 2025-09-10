Eskom launches electric car fleet

Eskom has received a fleet of 20 electric vehicles (EVs), including bakkies and light trucks. These are the first of 100 EVs Eskom plans to adopt in the near future.

Eskom held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to commemorate the launch, offering demonstrations with technical experts and test drives in the new vehicles.

“Eskom today proudly launched its first fleet of electric vehicles (EVs), with the distribution division leading the way,” the utility said.

“These vehicles will be deployed primarily in the distribution and generation divisions, supporting operations while demonstrating the practicality and benefits of e-mobility in South Africa.”

Eskom said the organisation was committed to gradually transitioning its entire fleet to EVs, with the distribution division, which has the largest vehicle footprint, targeting full electrification by 2035.

To support the shift, Eskom plans to expand charging infrastructure across its sites and install 55 public charging stations over the next two years to support broader adoption.

Eskom group CEO Dan Marokane said the power utility wants to be a driving force behind the country’s shift to a cleaner, low-carbon future.

“Through e-mobility, we are cutting emissions, boosting innovation, and showing how sustainable energy solutions can create real benefits for communities and the economy,” he said.

Eskom is also prioritising grid readiness to support a transition to EVs, integrating EV load forecasting into its long-term planning to ensure the increased demand is managed effectively.

“Smart charging systems and time-of-use tariffs are being developed to optimise energy use, making EV ownership more affordable and sustainable for the public,” it said.

The announcement follows Eskom’s installation of 10 charging stations across five sites in August 2024. It received its first three EVs in January 2025.

In February 2025, the utility told MyBroadband that the chargers had recharged nearly 3,500kWh since they launched.

“They have mainly been used by employees and visitors until January 2025 since our first batch of EVs arrived in 21 January 2025,” it said.

“We will continue to monitor the utilisation and performance of the charging stations to ensure that they meet the charging requirements of our EV fleet.”

Transition going well

Two of Eskom’s charging stations were unveiled in August 2024 at the Eskom Academy of Learning in Midrand, Gauteng.

The remaining eight chargers are in Brackenfell in Cape Town, Mkodeni in Pietermaritzburg, Tlhabane Customer Network Centre (CNC) in Rustenburg, and Marathon CNC in Mbombela.

The power utility said its chargers are state-of-the-art direct current (DC) fast chargers and dual alternating current (AC) chargers, optimally sized for charging fleet vehicles overnight and employee vehicles in the day.

The DC fast chargers have a maximum output of 60kW, while the AC chargers have a maximum output of 22kW.

The first batch of vehicles was primarily for Eskom’s distribution division, but the utility said it will serve as a blueprint for rolling out EVs across its entire fleet.

GridCars, a privately-owned EV charging infrastructure provider, said Eskom’s move has a dual purpose.

In addition to providing charging infrastructure for the power utility’s fleet, it will advance research into optimising the management of the country’s grid and EV charging practices.

It said its “smart” EV chargers are more efficient and will also help with stabilising the national grid.