The R799 solar panel system that can slash your electricity bill

Many South African households can get a small solar panel system for as little as R799 per month to reduce their reliance on the grid and cut their monthly electricity bills.

A MyBroadband analysis shows that the average household using Eskom Direct or one of five major cities’ utilities can save between R124 and R526 per month with one of two entry-level solar rentals.

Most South African households cannot afford to buy a solar power system in cash. For many others, taking on the cost of the monthly credit or loan instalments to pay for a system is also a tall order.

During the years of severe load-shedding, solar rental companies offered a solution for these households.

For a monthly fee lower than a typical loan instalment on a solar power system, many more people could get access to backup power and reduce their demand on the grid.

However, many people criticised the rental business model, as it added to the overall energy bill and offered little long-term value.

As load-shedding has become rare, demand for backup power has largely dissipated. However, solar component prices have decreased while electricity tariffs have increased substantially.

In 2025, there are several affordable solar rental packages that have a lower effective cost than grid electricity.

Two of the leading solar rental companies in South Africa are Gosolr and Stage Zero. In addition to making solar access more affordable, they also make solar adoption less complex and time-consuming.

This includes facilitating the registration of small-scale embedded generation (SSEG) with the relevant electricity utility, whether Eskom or a municipality.

Stage Zero has deliberately targeted smaller households with monthly bills of around R2,500 or less and offers the most affordable entry-level system.

It features four 550-watt solar panels with a combined peak production capacity of 2.2-kilowatt (kWp) and a 3kW inverter for R799 per month.

The company also has a useful system configuration tool that draws on various data points to recommend the ideal systems for maximum savings, long backup time, or best value.

Interested customers can submit their address, monthly electricity bills, and connection type to see their options. The system can automatically identify their tariff plan based on their location.

Cheaper to go solar for five out of six major utilities

Stage Zero also assembles its battery systems locally, reducing cost.

MyBroadband used this tool to calculate how much money households using Eskom Director or five major cities’ power utilities can save by using Stage Zero’s most affordable system.

We also calculated savings using the maximum savings option in each instance. In general, a R1,299 system with eight panels, a 5kW inverter, and 10kWh battery was

While this product is more expensive due to the inclusion of a battery, it allows for using some of the excess solar generated during the day at night.

We used Eskom’s average monthly consumption of 656kWh on Homepower 4, its most common tariff for residential customers, to calculate how much these systems would save households using five major utilities.

We found that it was cheaper to use a solar rental system for five out of the six utilities. The only case where it was more affordable to only use grid power was for customers buying from Durban’s Ethekwini metro.

While the city still gets frequent sunshine, its subtropical climate means that clouds are more frequent throughout the year than in the northern and southern parts of the country.

For customers with Eskom Direct or those living in Cape Town, Johannesburg, Tshwane, and Gqeberha, a solar rental system will save money on their monthly bill.

The tables below compare the estimated savings using two solar rental system options from Stage Zero, one with no backup and another with a 10kWh battery system.

Solar only — R799 per month

Inverter: 3kW

3kW Solar panels: 4 x 550W

City/power utility Normal utility bill Utility bill with solar Total monthly bill with solar Saving Tshwane R2,660 R1,525 R2,324 -R336 Gqeberha R2,616 R1,539 R2,338 -R278 Johannesburg R2,454 R1,414 R2,213 -R241 Cape Town R2,664 R1,702 R2,501 -R163 Eskom Direct R2,645 R1,722 R2,521 -R124 Durban R2,474 R1,692 R2,491 +R17

Solar and backup — R1,299 per month

Inverter: 5kW

5kW Solar panels: 6 x 550W

6 x 550W Battery: 10kWh (10 hours backup)