South Africans with rooftop solar power outgunning Eskom

In August 2025, rooftop solar power capacity surpassed the combined output of all of Eskom’s utility-scale renewable power stations for the first time.

According to the National Transmission Company of South Africa, the capacity of “behind-the-meter” rooftop solar power reached 7,345MW last month, compared with 2,885MW of utility-scale solar power.

When adding the 4,086MW of wind power and 150MW of hybrid solar-and-battery power on the grid, the total for all utility-scale renewables is 7,172MW, 173MW less than private rooftop solar power.

The capacity has more than tripled in the last three years, while Eskom’s renewable capacity has increased by less than 1,000MW.

The increased uptake of self-generating power systems has contributed to reduced demand on Eskom’s grid, especially during the day.

However, the power utility has largely avoided or downplayed the impact of private solar power on its ability to prevent load-shedding for most of 2024 and 2025.

Eskom has heavily punted its generation improvements, with recent weekly energy availability factors over 70%, as the main driver of the reduction in load-shedding.

While sceptics have argued that solar power cannot make much of a difference during the peak evening demand, this is not entirely true in the South African context.

In many foreign markets, households and businesses only install solar panels to save money or to reduce their environmental impact.

Most households and businesses that invested in solar power in South Africa included batteries in their systems. These are typically set to deplete to around 50% before switching over to grid power.

With load-shedding becoming rare, some installers have recommended dropping to the lowest safe discharge level to increase the use of stored solar energy and maximise savings.

Considering that the peak demand period falls right after the sun sets, many households use their batteries during this time.

Residential electricity consumers account for roughly 35% of electricity demand during peak periods, much higher than their overall average consumption of between 19% and 22%.

Time-of-use tariffs, which are compulsory for registered Eskom small-scale embedded generators, also incentivise discharging batteries during peak periods and charging them up in off-peak hours.

Private generation also gives Eskom more breathing room for conducting extensive planned maintenance, contributing to the power utility’s improved energy availability factor.

Furthermore, it enables Eskom to replenish its reserves at pumped storage dams and open-cycle gas turbines, making it less reliant on expensive emergency generation.

The table below shows the NTCSA and Eskom’s estimates for rooftop solar PV capacity in South Africa between July 2022 and August 2025.

Businesses accelerate private power uptake in 2025

Rethabile Melamu, chief executive officer at the South African Photovoltaic Industry Association (Sapvia)

The CEO of the South African Photovoltaic Industry Association (Sapvia), Rethabile Melamu, recently said the data showed solar PV was actively and successfully contributing to the country’s energy security.

“While we applaud Eskom’s dedicated efforts to stabilise its generation fleet, it’s crucial to acknowledge the massive and rapidly growing contribution of solar PV in making this possible,” Melamu said.

“Our industry has played a pivotal role in providing the much-needed generation capacity that has helped to keep the lights on.”

The Council for Scientific and Industrial Research has also reported that overall demand for Eskom’s electricity decreased by 3% in 2024 due to the increased private sector generation capacity uptake.

“This decentralised generation, from residential rooftops to large-scale commercial and industrial projects, has created a buffer, reducing the daily demand on Eskom’s grid,” Melamu said.

“It’s a powerful illustration of a transition to a low-carbon energy system well underway, where individuals and businesses are empowered to become energy producers.”

Data from the National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa) suggests that Eskom’s declining sales could continue to worsen.

In the first half of 2025, Nersa registered a record 4,103MW of large private generation facilities, an increase of 208% from the 1,103MW registered in H1 2024.

Perhaps even more impressive is the fact that the capacity was also 37% higher than the roughly 3,000MW registered in the first half of 2023, which was a record year for the industry.

The overwhelming majority of these systems use PV solar generation, and Nersa registration only applies to systems with capacities over 100kW, much greater than typical home systems.

While residential demand for rooftop solar systems has weakened substantially since 2023, several major installers recently told MyBroadband they continued to see healthy demand.

The reduction in load-shedding has discouraged uptake of backup-only systems. However, increased electricity tariffs and lower solar component costs have boosted demand among those seeking savings.