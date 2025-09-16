Plan to slash electricity prices in South Africa

Electricity and energy minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa is engaging stakeholders to review South Africa’s electricity pricing policy to balance affordability for households and industry, with Eskom’s sustainability.

This is according to Eskom group CEO, Dan Marokane, who says Ramokgopa is set to complete his review by the end of June 2026.

This comes after Ramokgopa, in July 2025, announced his plans to lower electricity prices in the country by reviewing South Africa’s electricity price structure.

“We need to have a country approach on this, and we are very happy to participate in that process,” he said in an interview with Newzroom Afrika.

“We should be able to find a solution that balances affordability to households, affordability to industry, and makes sure that the sustainability of the utility is also maintained.”

Marokane added that maintaining Eskom’s sustainability will be critical because its contribution to South Africa’s energy security will remain vital for a long time.

“The minister has indicated that he’ll have this done by the end of the first half of next year. So, by June next year,” he said.

Marokane added that he is quite sure that the policy review will be finalised by then, adding that a lot of work is already underway.

Eskom increases its prices annually, with recent tariff hikes being significantly more than inflation, making electricity unaffordable for many South African residents.

Professor Sampson Mamphweli, head of the energy secretariat at the South African National Energy Development Institute, recently said electricity prices were once very low to attract investment.

However, prices have risen sharply in the past few years due to decades of low-cost pricing to keep electricity cheap.

Moreover, the introduction of Eskom’s retail tariff plan (RTP) has only made it more expensive for low-power consumers.

Eskom’s secret price changes

The utility introduced its RTP in April 2025, negatively impacting lower and middle-income households in South Africa.

While claims that the tariff changes are particularly negative for solar power users who make little use of grid power are valid, they ignore the fact that small households with low consumption are also feeling the pain.

Energy expert Chris Yelland conducted an in-depth analysis of the changes shortly after the National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa) approved the RTP.

Although Eskom implemented an “average” tariff hike of 12.74% on 1 April 2025, Yelland’s calculations revealed that customers on the most common Homepower 4 plan saw their bills increase by more than that if they consumed 750kWh or less.

For example, a two-person household that uses 500kWh of electricity in a month will see its bill increase by 29.56%. A single-person home that consumes less than 300kWh per month would pay 34.41%.

However, the reverse is also true. Customers using over 1,100kWh per month saw their bills reduce. At 1,500kWh of consumption, a monthly bill has declined from R5,220 to R4,796 — a 8.12% reduction.

Additionally, following Eskom’s recent settlement with Nersa, South Africans could soon feel more pain in the form of higher electricity prices.

In July 2025, the regulator quietly settled with Eskom over mistakes made in its sixth multi-year price determination revenue decision, enabling the utility to recoup R54 billion through future tariff hikes.

The secretive and costly settlement outraged civil action groups, including the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) and Afriforum.

Outa executive director Advocate Stefanie Fick said electricity was already unaffordable for many South Africans, and further increases could be detrimental to the economy.

She added that the decision-making process is concerning, considering that “Eskom is far from doing all it can to curb corruption and waste”.

“Nersa, as a regulator, ought to take the mistake into consideration when deciding whether an increase in tariffs is appropriate, not just capitulate and grant whatever Eskom is asking,” said Fick.

She also slammed the secrecy surrounding the settlement, describing it as “unacceptable” and emphasising that Nersa’s processes must be transparent and allow civil society to comment.

Afriforum said it was consulting with its legal teams about the constitutionality of the settlement, considering Nersa is obligated to uphold principles of transparency, accountability, and protecting consumers.

“AfriFourm questions the constitutionality of the National Energy Regulator of South Africa secretly settling tariff disputes with Eskom behind closed doors,” it said.

“Nersa remained silent on this settlement until the media exposed the matter.”

It believes withholding this critical information from the public, who will ultimately bear the cost, represents a serious breach of trust and gross negligence on the regulator’s part.