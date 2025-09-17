R400-billion electricity crisis in South Africa

Electricity and energy minister Kgosientsho Ramogkopa says South Africa faces a significant energy crisis, where municipalities cannot collect revenue for the services they provide to residents.

Speaking to SABC News, the minister said most municipalities lack the professionally registered engineers required to address issues with local electricity networks.

“You are having a situation where municipalities are unable to collect their revenue. Remember, the primary source of revenue for municipalities is around utilities,” said Ramokgopa.

He explained that South Africa’s underperforming economy, combined with electricity tariffs, is making it increasingly difficult for residents to pay for the electricity they use.

“That results in the crisis we are experiencing now,” he said.

“Municipalities collectively in the country are owed over R400 billion. In return, municipalities are owing Eskom just above R100 billion.”

The inability of customers to pay for electricity creates a vicious cycle, with more residents looking to illegal connections, putting pressure on the grid and consuming electricity illegally.

This forces Eskom and municipalities to implement load reduction in areas with high illegal connections to ensure grid integrity.

According to Ramokgopa, roughly 1.5 million South African residents are subjected to load reduction, for which the government is introducing a plan to eliminate load reduction.

To give an idea of the scale of the problem local governments face, Ramokgopa highlighted that, of 257 municipalities, less than 10 have professionally registered electrical engineers.

“We go directly as Eskom, working with municipalities. We are sitting with the skills, the engineers that are required to do the planning and refurbish the reticulation and distribution infrastructure,” the minister said.

Another critical step in addressing debt owed to municipalities, and by extension, municipal debt owed to Eskom, is cracking down on illegal connections.

The state-owned power utility recently announced its plans to cut off 600,000 illegal electricity connections in the coming months, which is one of several steps to eliminate load reduction by 2027.

Eskom hunting electricity thieves

Eskom outlined its plans to crack down on illegal connections while presenting its Summer Outlook briefing on Friday, 5 September 2025.

With a target of 600,000 illegal connections in seven months, Eskom would need to cut off around 2,843 daily, assuming it started the crackdown at the start of September 2025.

It also plans to install 7.2 million smart meters, of which it said 880,000 have already been deployed. The meters can remotely monitor for signs of connection tampering, limit power draw, and support time-of-use tariffs.

Eskom’s new plans include accelerating the rollout of roughly 1.5 million smart meters in areas where load reduction is frequently implemented.

It will also upgrade its distribution network where infrastructure is insufficient to meet legitimate demand and register more households for the free basic electricity grant.

Eskom said the steps aim to reduce “zero-buyers”, a euphemism for electricity thieves, and instances of illegal or ghost electricity vending.

Load reduction has been implemented in parts of South Africa for several years. However, the power cuts took a back seat during the years of severe load-shedding in the country.

The demand reduction mechanism sees electricity distributors cut off power to specific areas, predominantly those with high levels of illegal electricity consumption.

This can be frustrating for paying customers in the surrounding areas, as the sharing of electricity distribution infrastructure could result in the neighbouring regions that are compliant also being cut off.

There are also instances where load reduction is implemented because distribution network upgrades did not keep pace with housing and business development.

Eskom has rarely implemented load-shedding in 2025. However, Eskom is currently using load reduction to lower demand by around 529MW in the evening and morning periods of peak demand.

The power utility’s plan will initially focus on smart meter rollouts served by 211 overload distribution feeders to eliminate load reduction in the three Cape provinces and the North West by March next year.

Thereafter, it will target another 761 feeders to completely eliminate load reduction by March 2027.

The map below outlines Eskom’s accelerated smart meter rollout, which aims to eliminate load reduction in about a year and a half.