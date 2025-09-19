Eskom trying to be referee in its own game

Fibon Energy CEO Avesh Padayachee has criticised Eskom for wanting to shape the rules for an open electricity market while being a major player in the same industry.

Padayachee recently spoke to Business Times about the power utility taking the National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa) to court in July 2025.

Eskom has launched a court application to have five private electricity trading licences awarded by Nersa in 2024 set aside.

It argued that the licences were issued without a proper regulatory framework in place, and was concerned that the traders would “cherry-pick” its most profitable customers.

Padayachee suggested that Eskom had too much sway in the development of regulations in the electricity industry.

“New players are coming, and the rules have changed. But they are being changed by people who are still playing the game, which is a massive conflict of interest,” he said.

One example of Eskom abusing its position is reserving space on the transmission network for its own — often underfunded — renewable projects.

This is having an adverse impact on bringing critical new private generation online, some of which has substantial backing from overseas investors.

“There is no transparency in queue management at all. In terms of administrative law, we’re falling short regarding the processes, how things are adjudicated, and the reasons for decisions,” he said.

While Eskom has spun off its transmission division into the National Transmission Company of South Africa, it is still a part of the Eskom Group.

It is only planned to be fully independent in the next five years and its leadership is currently appointed by Eskom and from within the utility’s own ranks.

Padayachee called on the government to prevent Eskom and other parties from obstructing the liberalisation of the electricity market, which he argued was key to affirming investor confidence.

He accused Eskom of asserting its “ultimate authority” on who can connect to the grid while lagging in renewable energy building.

“In effect, Eskom is saying: Let’s lock in a portion of the capacity, but not for projects that are able to come online that have been developed over years,” Padayachee said.

Eskom scared it cannot compete

Photographer: Bruce Smyth / Shutterstock.com

EE Business Intelligence head and reputed energy expert Chris Yelland has also said Eskom’s legal action showed it was desperately trying to cling to its electricity monopoly.

“Eskom’s court challenge is not merely a legal objection — it is a full-frontal assault on reform,” he said. “It misrepresents the law, distorts policy history, and manipulates socio-economic concerns to shield its own inefficiencies.”

Yelland has refuted Eskom’s claims that allowing multiple electricity traders within the same areas was a “unilateral policy shift” that was never subjected to public consultation.

He pointed out that the trading licences were only awarded following due process, including public participation, in which Eskom was a party.

Furthermore, the power utility had not challenged previous trading licences, which had been awarded as far back as 2009.

Yelland said Eskom’s true fear was not that private electricity players would harm the poor but that it would lose its customer base to more agile, customer-centric companies.

With its bloated operating model due to an oversized workforce, high levels of wasteful spending, and a culture of inefficiency, Eskom is unable to compete with private players.

Once the country’s grid operator becomes fully independent, the utility will be unable to compete for capacity on the transmission grid unless it drastically reduces its costs.

“Instead of adapting to the market evolution it helped script, Eskom is now deploying legal tactics to delay the inevitable: a competitive, diversified electricity supply industry where customers have choice and innovation can flourish,” Yelland said.