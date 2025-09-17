André De Ruyter talking nonsense about solar power beating coal — Former Eskom CEO

Former Eskom CEO Jacob Maroga has criticised another former Eskom boss, André de Ruyter, for comparing the solar power rolled out by the private sector with dispatchable coal power.

During a question-and-answer session at the BizNews Investment Conference last week, De Ruyter highlighted the private sector’s role in reducing load-shedding.

“What is often omitted is that the private sector in a period of 18 months added 6.1 gigawatts [6,100 megawatts] — the size of one and a half Medupis — which took 15 years to build,” he said.

“If you look at the system, every time that it’s overcast and cloudy in Gauteng, the system starts to wobble, and it’s because of that [solar] contribution.”

De Ruyter said this supports the notion that the private sector and the market solve problems when allowed to do so.

Maroga labelled De Ruyter’s comparison of rooftop solar power with the coal-fired power provided by Medupi as “engineering gibberish.”

“To compare 6,000MW of intermittent generation with dispatchable coal generation is inexcusable, for someone who had access to probably the best system engineers in the world,” Maroga said.

Maroga was Eskom’s leading man between 2007 and 2009, South Africa’s first years of load-shedding.

In the wake of his resignation, it emerged that he had failed to heed a consultant’s report warning that coal procurement problems would result in load-shedding — six months before it happened.

In recent years, Maroga has expressed firm support for coal power and criticised Eskom’s increased reliance on renewable power sources like solar and wind power.

He also believes that South Africa should use natural gas as a transitional power source and that nuclear power should be the ultimate goal for clean energy.

In addition, Maroga maintains that Eskom must expand its own generating capacity rather than rely on independent power producers.

Newest coal power stations costly disasters

Eskom’s newest power stations — Medupi and Kusile — have been an operational mess and financial disaster.

Had the two 4.8GW (4,800MW) power stations been completed on time, they would have solved South Africa’s electricity shortfall problems many years ago.

However, they took far longer to build than originally planned and cost billions of rands more than what Eskom had budgeted on them.

After construction commenced in 2007, they were initially supposed to reach full commercial operation in five to six years.

Medupi was fully commissioned by August 2021, but its complete operation was short-lived. In October 2021, one of its units suffered a catastrophic explosion, and Eskom only brought it back online in July 2025.

Kusile has taken roughly 17 years to build, and its last unit is only set to be fully commissioned in the second half of 2025.

The combined cost of the stations has ballooned to roughly R460 billion, R300 billion more than originally planned.

The enormous debt that Eskom has taken on to fund the stations’ construction has also contributed significantly to its above-inflation tariff hikes.

Batteries also playing a part

Battery energe storage system at Kenhardt hybrid plant

The rapid expansion of private rooftop solar has undoubtedly played a major part in doing what the two stations were supposed to — end load-shedding.

While solar power cannot supply electricity at night — including during peak demand periods — many installations were paired with batteries, as their primary purpose was to fend off load shedding.

In 2023, South Africa’s worst year of load-shedding, the country imported 12,500MWh of batteries. This could supply about 1,000MW of continuous power for 12 hours.

From another perspective, these could supply the same amount of power as Medupi or Kusile for more than two and a half hours, covering most of the peak demand period.

If the same amount of batteries were imported over 10 years, their 12-hour capacity would exceed the combined outputs of Medupi and Kusile.

The total value of the batteries was estimated at roughly R20.6 billion. Therefore, the cost to support Medupi and Kusile’s combined outputs over 12 hours would have been roughly R206 billion in 2023.

That is less than half the price of the R460 billion that the two power stations ended up costing South African taxpayers.