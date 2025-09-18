MultiChoice-backed solar company cooking

South African solar power firm Wetility has gone from strength to strength in recent months, securing half a billion rand in funding and becoming the first recipient of a new award for innovation in the solar industry.

The solar rental company was founded in 2019 by Vincent Maposa and Ikenna Oguguo with the aim of providing affordable solar energy solutions to households and businesses.

The MultiChoice Innovation Fund (MIF) was among the company’s first backers, providing early-stage debt funding to establish a proof-of-concept of Wetility’s business plan.

That was enough for Wetility to draw R930 million in Series A funding in 2023, provided by a consortium that included Metier Sustainable Capital II, Sanlam, and the Industrial Development Corporation.

In May 2025, MultiChoice announced that Wetility had paid back its entire loan from the MIF, well ahead of schedule.

The following month, the company announced it secured R500 million in structured capital from Jaltech, a major energy investment firm in South Africa.

Wetility CEO Dawid Swart said the funding would enable the firm to add over 16MW additional solar capacity across the country.

In July 2025, the company won the South African Photovoltaic Industry Association’s first-ever Research and Development Awards for its AI Mode feature.

The software automatically optimises customers’ inverter settings for intelligent energy usage management, resulting in up to 90% savings on monthly electricity bills.

While the company started out with just its Pace products for individual households, it now also offers specialised systems.

These include systems for multi-household developments, small and medium businesses, and a financing product for commercial systems with up to 500kWp generation.

At the time of publication, Wetility’s Pace product line-up for individual households started from R1,099 per month for a backup-only system with 10kWh storage.

Its most affordable option with solar and backup storage costs R1,399 per month and includes a 6-panel array with a 5kW inverter and 5.1kWh backup.

However, multi-dwelling properties with at least 10 customers can take up the even more affordable Rise product.

The most affordable is Rise Two, which costs R799 per month for an entry-level system with two solar panels, a 3kW inverter, and a 2.55kWh backup battery.

For businesses, Wetility offers its Lift packages from R1,749 per month. The entry-level option features six solar panels with 3.3kWp generation, a 6kW inverter, and a 5.1kWh battery.

There is also a specialised Luxe product for shebeens and taverns, which includes a point-of-sale system with R10,000 stock credit for qualifying merchants.

MultiChoice once tested own solar products

Vincent Maposa and Ikenna Oguguo, Wetility’s founders.

MultiChoice previously told MyBroadband it was running a proof-of-concept to package and sell solar and battery energy storage products in late 2023.

MultiChoice Group CEO Calvo Mawela said the broadcaster was hopeful that it would take off. “We should be able to get a sizeable number of our customers taking this,” he said.

In recent feedback, the company neither confirmed nor denied whether the product was still in the pipeline.

MultiChoice said that its decisions to launch new products are determined by several external factors, such as the socio-economic standing of each market.

“We are committed to keeping our customers informed, and any new products or services will be announced when they are confirmed to launch,” MultiChoice said.

While this does not rule out a potential entry to the solar market, the reduction in load-shedding in 2024 may be one of the socio-economic factors that pushed out a possible launch.

The reduced power cuts caused a slump in the market for backup energy products, with many established installers struggling with declining demand.

Load-shedding was previously also a major justification for MultiChoice’s plan to introduce solar products. This affected subscriber growth and audience ratings, which hurt advertising revenues.

With load-shedding suspended for most of 2024 and 2025, fewer DStv customers are likely to be interested in energy backup products.

MultiChoice’s incoming majority owner — French media conglomerate Canal+ — has also suggested it wants to refocus the company’s business on its core entertainment offerings.