Electricity infrastructure under siege in South Africa’s biggest city

Johannesburg’s electrical infrastructure is under attack, with thieves and vandals targeting cabling and other high-value electrical equipment, and illegal connections resulting in lost revenue.

In a statement, the metro’s power utility City Power revealed that it had conducted a successful operation in Rabie Ridge Extension 5 on Monday, 15 September 2025.

“During the operation, the utility’s Revenue Protection Unit, working alongside the JMPD and private security partners, confiscated 2,000kg of stolen aluminium cable valued at about R350,000,” it said.

“The teams uncovered and dismantled a complex web of unauthorised and unsafe electricity connections.”

Illegal connections aren’t just a drain on City Power’s resources, but also a direct threat to Joburg residents, with grid overloads, substation trips, and damaged transformers resulting in frequent outages.

“Beyond the financial and operational costs, illegal connections pose grave security risks to community safety, including the possibility of electrocution, electrical fires, and even fatalities,” it said.

The Johannesburg power utility is committed to tackling the scourge of electricity theft, which is critical to ensuring a stable supply, particularly in Midrand, where illegal connections severely strain the grid.

“This operation demonstrates our commitment to protecting both our infrastructure and the safety of our residents,” said City Power CEO Tshifularo Mashava.

“Illegal connections rob paying customers of reliable electricity, increase operational costs, and put lives at risk.”

What’s more concerning is that City Power officials appear to be involved in some of these illegal activities.

EWN reports that three City Power workers have been arrested for meddling with essential electrical infrastructure.

The suspects allegedly cut copper cables in Ruimsig earlier this year, and City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena said the utility is committed to rooting out corruption within its ranks.

“We cannot and will not allow criminals, whether external syndicates or our own employees, to sabotage our network and undermine the service delivery efforts we are making for paying customers,” he said.

He added that the Roodepoort region is of particular concern, where paying customers are frequently inconvenienced by power outages caused by cable theft and vandalism.

Eskom is hunting for electricity thieves

The issue of illegal connections isn’t specific to City Power. Many South African households nationwide are connected illegally, and state power utility Eskom recently announced its plans to cut many of them off.

Presenting its Summer Outlook briefing on 5 September 2025, Eskom said it plans to cut off 600,000 illegal electricity connections in the next seven months, one of several steps to end load reduction by early 2027.

While the power utility already planned to install 7.2 million smart meters, about 880,000 of which have already been deployed, the new plan will accelerate the rollout of roughly 1.5 million meters.

The devices can remotely monitor signs of connection tampering, limit power draw, and support time-of-use tariffs during high-demand periods.

Eskom will fast-track the rollout of 1.5 million meters in areas where load reduction is frequently implemented.

It will also upgrade its distribution network where the infrastructure isn’t suitable for meeting legitimate demand and register more households for free basic electricity.

The steps aim to reduce “zero-buyers,” the power utility’s euphemism for electricity thieves, and instances of illegal electricity vending.

Eskom will prioritise its smart meter rollouts to customers served by 211 overloaded distribution feeders to eliminate load reduction in the North West and three Cape provinces by March 2026.

Once complete, it will target another 761 feeders to eliminate load reduction completely by March 2027.

The map below outlines Eskom’s accelerated smart meter rollout, which aims to eliminate load reduction in about a year and a half.