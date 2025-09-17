Eskom gets green light to sell staff debt

The Competition Commission has recommended that the Tribunal approve the proposed transaction whereby African Bank intends to acquire Eskom’s Home Loan Book, with conditions.

The Eskom Home Loan Book is a business asset of the Eskom Finance Company (EFC) SOC, holding the utility’s staff home loan portfolio.

“The Commission is of the view that the proposed transaction is unlikely to substantially lessen or prevent competition in any market,” it said.

“To address public interest concerns, the merger parties have agreed to an employment condition.”

African Bank is a financial service provider offering retail banking activities such as unsecured lending, transactional banking, retail investments, and credit and life insurance products.

“The EFC home loan book is comprised of all amounts owed by Eskom employees to the EFC in terms of the agreements entered into between the EFC and the respective Eskom employees,” the Commission said.

In July 2025, Eskom announced that EFC and African Bank had signed sales agreements, satisfying a key condition of the transaction and various other preliminary requirements.

“With this milestone achieved, Eskom and African Bank will now proceed to submit the necessary filings to the Competition Commission for regulatory approval,” the utility stated.

According to Eskom chief financial officer Calib Cassim, the sales agreements marked a significant step in the utility’s journey to streamline its operations and focus on its core mandate.

“This transaction not only supports our strategic goals but also fulfils one of the conditions set by the National Treasury under the debt relief programme,” he said.

For reference, the debt relief programme’s conditions stipulated that Eskom must dispose of non-core assets.

“We appreciate the constructive engagement with African Bank and remain committed to ensuring a smooth transition that delivers value to our stakeholders,” said Cassim.

Eskom announced in early December 2024 that it had received a binding offer from African Bank for its staff home loan book, assets housed in the EFC, and interests in Nqaba Finance 1.

“The disposal is subject to various conditions precedent, including board and regulator approvals, and it is anticipated that the disposal will be concluded by 31 May 2025,” it said.