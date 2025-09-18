Truth about how close a total blackout is in South Africa

Former Eskom CEO André de Ruyter says South Africa’s grid was never close to collapse while he was at the company’s helm, adding that the utility always had something in its tank to avoid a blackout.

De Ruyter made the remarks in a Q&A following his presentation at the recent BizNews Conference. He applauded the System Operator, particularly Gavin Hurford, for managing the system “magnificently.”

“A total blackout is a disaster situation. That is what you don’t want. Eskom has highly skilled people who develop excellent contingency plans,” the former Eskom CEO said.

He added that these plans are practised, firstly to avoid a total blackout, and secondly, to recover very quickly if a blackout becomes reality.

“We never came close. I can say that with confidence. We always had something in the tank. I mean, we could go to Stage 8, which we fortunately never did,” said De Ruyter.

“The System Operator, who sits in Germiston, a chap by the name of Gavin Hurford, probably should get some sort of a medal for managing the system.”

He said the System Operator prevents load-shedding and a national blackout, adding that they “do a fantastic job” and don’t get enough credit.

During a media briefing while De Ruyter was still at Eskom’s helm in April 2022, the former CEO detailed what a total grid blackout would mean for South Africa and its residents.

He explained that a blackout occurs when the frequency of South Africa’s alternating current supply gets too high or too low.

“The system operates at 50 hertz (Hz). You can regard this as the heartbeat of the system,” said De Ruyter.

“When that heartbeat goes too high or too low, then we have a significant risk to the system.”

He added that the ramifications for the country’s economy would be disastrous, which is why the utility implements load-shedding to prevent such a collapse.

In his recent interview, De Ruyter highlighted the near-grid collapse Spain faced in late April 2025, when the country’s grid lost approximately 15GW of electricity capacity in seconds.

“I believe the blackout that occurred was due to the System Operator being asleep at the wheel,” he said.

The incident had a cascading effect, causing the grid to disconnect from interconnections with other nations like France, meaning it couldn’t draw support from neighbouring grids.

The disconnection from other nations triggered wider failures and extensive outages covering nearly the entire Spanish peninsular grid.

While Spain’s restoration was complete within several hours, De Ruyter previously warned that recovering from a grid blackout in South Africa would take a week or longer.

Recovering from a blackout in South Africa

Energy experts Chris Yelland and the late Ted Blom weighed in on De Ruyter’s remarks about recovering from a blackout, saying it would likely take longer than a week.

Yelland had explained that a grid collapse could also occur if Eskom allows power distribution to become overloaded.

He said safety features are designed to protect the equipment from catastrophic failures, which would cause a cascading trip-out if South Africa couldn’t reduce its electricity demand.

“When demand exceeds supply, what happens is you have overloading of generators, transformers, cables, and switch gear,” said Yelland.

Trips are installed to prevent damage in the event of an overload. If it does occur and equipment starts to trip, the overall electricity supply decreases, while demand remains the same.

This places greater strain on the parts of the grid that are still on, causing them to overload and trip if you do not act quickly, once again reducing supply.

Other than leaving South Africa without power, a total blackout would mean Eskom would have to bring power back online from scratch, which is known as a “black start”.

Yelland said this could take two to three weeks as South Africa’s power plants use some of the electricity they generate to run equipment like conveyor belts to feed coal into furnaces.

To start these up, you must begin with a small diesel generator to bootstrap the rest of the power plant. The small generator generally starts a larger generator, which is then used to fire up the rest of the plant.

“There are procedures and protocols in place to do a black start. This matter has been carefully thought out and procedures put in place,” Yelland assured.