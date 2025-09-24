South Africa must say goodbye to electricity regulator 

Former Eskom CEO André de Ruyter believes that deregulation of the electricity industry — including abolishing the National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa) — could help fix high electricity prices.

During a recent BizNews Investor Conference question-and-answer session, De Ruyter said he does not believe Nersa should exist.

He suggested he was of the “School of Javier Milei” when it came to price regulation. The Argentine president has made headlines for cutting his government’s spending, deregulating businesses, and pro-market reforms.

While some of his policies increased consumer goods prices in the short term, the libertarian’s changes ultimately slashed month-on-month inflation from more than 200% to single-digit figures.

Like Milei, De Ruyter believes the free market is the most efficient mechanism for allocating resources and prices. Unlike Milei, De Ruyter argues for some limited exceptions.

“Maybe we should just have a maximum tariff to prevent some poor farmer sitting in the middle of nowhere being held to ransom by some supplier,” De Ruyter said.

“The same could be said about the fuel price — why should that be regulated? I think we should have open competition, but maybe with just a maximum price.”

Nersa regulates the electricity, piped gas, and petroleum industries in South Africa. One of its responsibilities is determining how much revenue Eskom can collect every year.

That revenue determines the annual tariff hike the power utility implements. While the regulator has generally approved lower increases than Eskom sought, the hikes have been well above inflation.

It has come under increased fire over the past decade for failing to effectively protect South Africans from excessive electricity tariffs, contributing to the high cost of living and business operations.

In 2024, the regulator was accused of rushing through municipalities’ electricity hike approvals without thoroughly assessing their validity.

Rapport discovered that its electricity subcommittee approved roughly 30 applications in each of several two-hour meetings in less than a week. It therefore spent an average of four minutes on each application.

Multiple legal challenges against decisions

André de Ruyter, former Eskom CEO. Photographer: Michele Spatari/Bloomberg

Some of these tariff increases were approved without the municipalities supplying cost-of-supply studies, which the High Court later found was unlawful after a challenge from Afriforum.

While the Supreme Court must still hear Nersa’s appeal, Afriforum has launched another legal challenge against the regulator, alleging insufficient fair public participation in tariff decisions.

Nersa has also made several costly mistakes in its calculations over the years, some of which required expensive and lengthy court hearings to resolve.

Most recently, it settled with Eskom over a mistake in its calculations, ultimately affording the power utility an additional R54 billion in revenue which will be collected through tariff hikes over several years.

De Ruyter’s view correlates with that of Efficient Group chief economist Dawie Roodt. He has compared the country’s electricity tariff calculations to trying to forecast where the rand and interest rates will go.

Roodt said that neither Eskom nor Nersa actually knew what the prices of electricity should be, they just set it at what people are willing to pay.

Roodt said the only way to determine what something should really cost is to trade it on the free market.

“For Nersa and Eskom to say that they know the price of electricity is just a pretence. We should have closed down Nersa a long time ago,” Roodt said.

Nersa failing to hold Eskom accountable

Nersa head offices in Arcadia, Pretoria. Credit: Google Street View

Wits University governance expert William Gumede has questioned whether Nersa had not become too intimate with Eskom over the years and was still operating independently.

Gumede also criticised Nersa for failing to address Eskom’s poor and incompetent management and patronage, which he believes were the main reasons for load-shedding.

“Where has Nersa been with all these things happening at Eskom?” he said. “Why didn’t they intervene and get heads rolling?” he said.

Eskom has repeatedly failed to meet a Nersa-prescribed minimum of 65% energy availability factor (EAF) over the past few years but has never been penalised for this failure.

Another problem with South Africa’s electricity pricing regime is the Regulatory Clearing Account, a mechanism which allows Eskom to recoup any shortfalls in predicted revenue via future tariff increases.

Therefore, the power utility has no incentive to keep its costs under control and faces no immediate financial consequences for failing to supply its customers with electricity or for people going off-grid.