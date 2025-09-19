André de Ruyter’s curious claim about Eskom employee numbers

Eskom does not employ too many staff, according to the power utility’s former CEO André de Ruyter. Its real problem is how much it is paying those employees.

An often-cited 2016 World Bank study found that Eskom was potentially overstaffed by 66% compared to other Sub-Saharan African countries.

The study was based on an analysis of data from 2014, when Eskom had 41,787 employees, the most of any power utility in the region.

With a proposed employee-to-population ratio of 413:1, the World Bank surmised that Eskom would only need 14,244 workers.

According to De Ruyter, this study’s findings were inaccurate, as the World Bank failed to account for Eskom’s distribution business.

However, De Ruyter agreed with the World Bank’s finding that staff were overpaid. In 2016, it calculated that Eskom paid employees an average of $61,000 annually — double the norm in Sub-Saharan Africa.

While he acknowledges that the technical skills and expertise required of some Eskom workers would naturally raise the company’s average, he also blames trade unions for the exorbitant wage bills.

“We have seen years of above-inflation wage increases, forced not only on Eskom but on business generally by unions,” he said.

“That creates the incentive to reduce your labour cost by retrenchments, and ultimately, I’m not sure if labour unions think through this strategy fully when they price themselves out of a job.”

A more recent analysis by BusinessTech found that Eskom’s average cost per employee had jumped 976% from R38,000 in 1990 to R913,000 in 2024.

Over the same period, inflation rose by roughly 783.6%, meaning that employees are earning far more today relative to the cost of living than in 1990.

The high cost of wages has also contributed to Eskom’s electricity tariff increases, which have far exceeded inflation from around 2007.

Energy regulator and analysts disagree

De Ruyter’s view not only contradicts the World Bank, it also clashes with those of the National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa) and several prominent energy experts.

Professor Anton Eberhard previously explained that many of the utilities the World Bank had compared to Eskom also served the full electricity supply chain — including generation, transmission, and distribution.

The fact that Eskom sells much of its electricity through municipal distributors and does not deal directly with all its customers, like some other utilities, actually makes it even more overstaffed than claimed.

“We might quibble on the numbers — but one thing is for sure: Eskom is overstaffed,” Eberhard said.

The National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa) also previously found that Eskom was producing far less electricity per employee in recent years than when load-shedding first hit the country.

In the 2007/2008 financial year, Eskom produced 239,109 gigawatt-hours of electricity with 32,954 staff, working out to 7.26GWh per employee.

By 2018/2019, it produced 208,319GWh with 46,615 employees. That worked out to 4.46GWh per employee.

If Eskom had maintained the same 7.26GWh per worker, it should have had 28,694 employees — 17,651 less — by 2018/2019.

The number had improved slightly by 2023/2024, when Eskom produced 221,200GWh with about 40,625 staff, working out to 5.44GWh per employee.

However, the figure is still substantially greater than the 7.26GWh in the year that South Africa experienced its first load-shedding.

Eskom alleged that this analysis was flawed because power stations were required to operate at outputs “well above their design parameters or industry norms” in 2007/2008, artificially reducing the ratio of staff to electricity output.

However, the fact remains that a much smaller workforce was able to run Eskom’s coal power generating fleet without issue up to the early 2000s, and its operational efficiency has undoubtedly declined since then.