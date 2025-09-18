Eskom fast-tracking new, secure prepaid vending system after breach

Eskom says it has reduced fraud linked to its Online Vending System (OVS) to very low levels by improving physical security, cyber resilience, and operational controls.

One of its key future interventions is accelerating the development of a new, secure vending system to replace the OVS.

This comes after MyBroadband reported that a breach in the OVS enabled fraudsters to generate prepaid electricity tokens that could be used on Eskom Direct and municipal prepaid meters.

Known as “ghost vending,” the scheme has generated billions of rands in prepaid electricity tokens, for which Eskom receives no revenue.

It is understood that people with clearance to access the OVS who can produce Eskom-generated electricity tokens also know how to manipulate STS-compliant municipal prepaid meters to use them.

Eskom has denied that this is possible. “Tokens generated by Eskom cannot be applied to

municipal meters, and vice versa,” the utility stated.

“This separation prevents tokens from being universally applied, contrary to assumptions in the recent article.”

This is relevant because municipalities that distribute electricity must still pay Eskom for their residents’ consumption, regardless of whether they paid for the units or not.

Large metros like Johannesburg and Tshwane also owe Eskom billions of rands. Therefore, if Eskom’s breached OVS is the source of some electricity theft in municipalities, they would want to know about it.

In a statement, Eskom explains that it first disclosed the issue in its results for the 2024 financial year in December 2024, after which it provided an update in July 2025.

The utility said the update highlighted the decisive actions it had taken to secure systems, protecting its revenue and safeguarding customers.

“Following the initial discovery, Eskom implemented a comprehensive review and intervention strategy to mitigate vulnerabilities and restore system integrity,” it said.

Eskom chief technology and information officer Len de Villiers adds that the utility strengthened its systems’ protections against potential threats following the discovery.

“Fraud linked to the OVS has now been reduced to very low levels of activity,” said Eskom.

“This improvement reflects a multi-layered approach strengthening physical security, cyber resilience, and operational controls.”

It added that the rollout of smart meters has enabled real-time detection of suspicious activity, allowing for more effective investigations.

Some of the other key actions Eskom has implemented include tighter physical access controls at vending environments, enhanced cybersecurity tools and monitoring, and stronger user-access controls.

“Expanded investigative measures, conducted in collaboration with law enforcement, have been concluded for some of the implicated employees, with the internal process resulting in their dismissal,” it added.

“Certain elements are to be referred to authorities, and the company will cooperate fully.”

Billions in lost revenue

Eskom first revealed that its OVS for prepaid electricity was breached in December 2024. It estimated that electricity theft, including illegal tokens and bypassed meters, cost it R23 billion in revenue last year.

The extent of electricity theft by so-called “zero buyers” with prepaid meters in South Africa came to light during the Key Revision Number (KRN) update drive last year.

Eskom and municipalities nationwide scrambled to get their customers to recode their meters with last year’s key revision number 2 update.

The recoding was necessary due to a time-based security mechanism in STS-compliant meters called the token identifier (TID) running out of range on 24 November 2024.

By the unavoidable deadline, more than a fifth of Eskom’s prepaid customers hadn’t upgraded their meters.

Eskom suspected that syndicated theft, illegal connections, socio-economic issues, and a culture of non-payment were the main reasons many customers failed to update their meters on time.

The power utility revealed a final figure for “zero buyers” — Eskom’s euphemism for electricity thieves — after the update deadline: 1.7 million.

It added that, if all zero buyers started legally purchasing electricity, it would dramatically increase revenue, estimating that it would help Eskom collect an additional R2 billion per month.

“If all of the 1.7 million can start paying, then we are looking at about R2 billion per month and just under R30 billion per year that we can receive in revenue,” it said.

Eskom’s figure confirmed MyBroadband’s earlier estimates about the number of illegal electricity users and how much revenue they potentially cost Eskom.