Why solar panels are not getting bigger in South Africa

The capacity of most solar panels used in South Africa has maxed out just below 600 watts (600W) due to a combination of factors, including supplier availability, price per watt, and installation feasibility.

A MyBroadband reader was recently frustrated that a solar power installer did not have panel capacities greater than 565W available for his home’s roof, despite having ample space for them.

As of September 2025, the highest capacity solar panel in production is the Jolywood JW-HD132N, with a maximum generation potential of 700W.

The second-highest capacity is 670W, which is available on three models — one each from Jinko Solar, TW Solar, and Longi Solar.

Despite this, the solar power installation industry in South Africa has generally stuck with sub-600W panels for home installations.

MyBroadband asked several major solar power installers why this was the case, even when roof space was sufficient for larger high-capacity panels.

AWPower managing director Christiaan Hattingh explained that the main factor was the panels that were most readily available from major suppliers and manufacturers at the best price per watt.

At the moment, these panels have capacities between 560W and 580W, which is why most installers prefer them.

Hattingh also pointed out that certain attributes of larger solar panels — including operating voltage and current — may not be compatible with the most widely adopted inverters.

As recently also highlighted by Alumo Energy CEO Rein Snoeck Henkemans, models like the 5kW SunSynk and Deye inverters can only handle up to 13A current per string.

Tier 1 panels with capacities over 550W often exceed this current. On high-quality inverters, the input is “clipped” to avoid overloading of the inverter. However, that also limits the potential generation.

Hattingh said that as newer inverter models with MPPTs that support 15A or 16A current become more common, 600W panels could also gain traction.

Price-per-watt sweet spot — but change could be coming

Snoeck Henkemens believes that the industry has reached a “sweet spot” in terms of price and practical usability with 565W panels.

“There is an optimal price per watt, targeting between R3.00 and R3.50 per watt, and panel prices tend to decrease as panel wattage increases up to a certain point,” he said.

“Panels that are too large (650W and above) become more expensive per watt due to increased manufacturing complexities like reinforcement for stability.”

Snoeck Henkemans said that manufacturers were more likely to produce panels with capacities around 460W size, contributing to their lower price point and availability.

However, he also said that marketing was partly to blame for the sweet spot, as the number of panels had become more important than total capacity.

“The focus is on the number of panels rather than total wattage, and it’s perceived that it’s better to have more panels, rather than fewer panels with higher wattage,” he said.

“Customers need to be educated on this very important factor, which influences the overall price of their solar system.”

The company is currently installing a system with 650W panels for a commercial customer and expects to move to 600W panels for both residential and commercial customers, with models physically similar in size to 550W units.

“When the size and weight remain manageable but the wattage increases, customers enjoy the benefits without the installation penalties that previously limited installations to less than 600W in homes,” it said.

Smaller also better for solar rental firms

Abraham van der Merwe, Stage Zero CEO

For solar subscription company Stage Zero, the main issue is that larger and heavier panels were more difficult and sometimes impractical to install with its typical customers.

“Oversized, heavier panels are more cumbersome and complex to install and may require scaffolding or cherry pickers, which increases the cost of the overall solution,” said CEO Abraham van der Merwe.

“Smaller or multi-section roofs cannot accommodate very large panels. Sometimes, more 460W or even smaller panels can be placed and therefore produce more power.”

Van der Merwe said that Stage Zero had standardised on 550W for residential and 570W for commercial installations.

“For large commercial and industrial or utility-scale projects, very big panels are attractive as there are fewer panels to install and maintain, better yield, and simpler DC aggregation,” he said.

Another solar subscription firm, Gosolr, agreed with the points raised by the other installers. It uses 450W and 460W panels, as these are easier to install for smaller households, its key target market.

It believes the next major upgrades for solar panels will be in efficiency, not size.

“Panel technology is advancing rapidly, with higher efficiency cell types — like TOPCon, HJT, bifacial

designs — becoming mainstream,” the company said.

“The next phase is less about bigger modules and more about better power density, smarter system integration, and long-term reliability.”