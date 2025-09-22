Warning for people with solar panels in South Africa

Alumo Energy has warned of an increase in the number of solar power systems with mismatched inverters and panels installed at households in South Africa.

In some cases, these configurations can overload the inverter, requiring buyers to spend thousands of rands on repairs or even resulting in a complete system failure.

Alumo Energy MD Rein Snoeck Henkemans explained that this problem stems from rapid advancements in solar panel technology outpacing inverter capabilities.

Inverters convert DC power generated by solar panels and stored in batteries into AC electricity, which is what general household appliances require to operate.

The inverter’s Maximum Power Point Tracking (MPPT) controller determines the maximum solar power it can handle, both in terms of total wattage and current.

Snoeck Henkemans said the issue commonly occurred with certain popular 5kW inverters with maximum solar input current ratings of 13 amps (13A).

Solar panels that can produce more than this current are typically the latest Tier 1 panels with capacities greater than 480 watts (480W).

The maximum current of a solar panel can be calculated by dividing its power output by its operating voltage. For example, the JA Solar 540W panel operates at 41.64V, which means its maximum current is 12.97A.

Forcing an inverter to handle more than its designed capacity could eventually lead to a malfunction and a voided warranty.

Snoeck Henkemans likened the mismatch to overworking a car engine by using a low gear at high speeds. While it will work for a while, it will inevitably fail.

“Imagine driving to the coast from Gauteng with your vehicle’s engine revving at 6,000 to 7,000

RPM for the entire trip.

“Your car might seem fine for an hour or two if you’re lucky, but somewhere along the road, you’re going to blow something expensive.”

Deye and SunSynk inverters a potential problem

Rein Snoeck Henkeman, Alumo Energy CEO

Snoeck Henkemans said that although some popular solar system brands in South Africa have adapted to handle the increased power of modern panels, even some well-known manufacturers have fallen behind.

“It’s my view that the 5kW inverters from Deye, INVT, Sofar Solar, and SunSynk are among a rising number of products which warrant further investigation,” he said.

He said it was sometimes difficult for consumers to discern between installers who possess the technical expertise to assess compatibility between inverters and solar panels, and those who do not.

“We’ve seen cases where both homeowners and installers were unaware of these limitations, or simply didn’t care, and were surprised when they couldn’t claim on their warranty due to a mismatch of system components,” he said.

He accused the so-called “bakkie-brigade” of fly-by-night installers that sprung up during the worst years of load-shedding as one of the culprits responsible for this issue.

Another problem was buyers relying on word-of-mouth recommendations and selecting their solar system based on anecdotal evidence rather than informed decisions.

“We’ve had customers requesting these popular brands based on name recognition alone, or

because their neighbour swore by it,” he said.

“What they may not realise is that their neighbours might still be using older panels that match the inverter’s capacity, or the system was only recently installed and hasn’t yet shown any issues.”

Snoeck Henkemans urged households and businesses to do their own research before approaching an installer.

“This will ensure you have enough background to understand whether their recommendation is suitable for your household or business,” he said.

He also recommended analysing the manufacturer’s track record of keeping pace with evolving panel technology, rather than relying solely on a once-strong reputation.

“Many brands rely on past successes and the fact that the market is often slow to realise that their technology has fallen behind the times,” he said.

“It’s important to assess a company’s track record, and overall pedigree and trustworthiness, but it’s even more important to ensure their current offerings align with the latest solar panel technology.”

It is also essential to consider how easily the system can be scaled with a particular inverter, if you want to add more panels or battery storage later.