André de Ruyter blames Putin for Eskom sabotage

Former Eskom CEO André de Ruyter believes that Russian president Vladimir Putin had a hand in the increased sabotage the power utility endured during his tenure.

Reports of sabotage of Eskom power stations and infrastructure have all but disappeared since De Ruyter resigned in early 2023.

Under his leadership, Eskom frequently complained of acts of deliberate damage to its equipment, sometimes contributing to significant unplanned outages. Examples of incidents included:

November 2021 at Matimba Power Station — A worker dropped an extension cord onto a transformer, putting three units out of action.

— A worker dropped an extension cord onto a transformer, putting three units out of action. November 2021 near Lethabo Power Station — Power transmission pylons cut and tipped over, nearly causing total loss of power station capacity.

— Power transmission pylons cut and tipped over, nearly causing total loss of power station capacity. March 2022 at Koeberg Power Station — A technician closed the wrong unit’s valve at Koeberg, which could have caused severe damage.

— A technician closed the wrong unit’s valve at Koeberg, which could have caused severe damage. May 2022 at Hendrina Power Station — Cable cut and copper bars were stolen, preventing the unit from being synchronised to the grid.

— Cable cut and copper bars were stolen, preventing the unit from being synchronised to the grid. May 2022 at Tutuka Power Station — Control air pipe cut, delaying return to service of unit 5. This was the fifth incident of suspected sabotage of this power station in a year.

— Control air pipe cut, delaying return to service of unit 5. This was the fifth incident of suspected sabotage of this power station in a year. October 2022 at Camden Power Station — A technician opened the wrong valve and contaminated the plant’s demineralised water supply.

In addition to deliberate sabotage, De Ruyter alleged that elaborate coal syndicates with links to government officials were stealing Eskom’s high-quality coal and diverting it for export.

They would also substitute the shipments with poor-quality coal that sometimes contained debris like rocks. The swap-out would wreak havoc on its power station units, exacerbating breakdowns.

In a recent question-and-answer session at the BizNews Investor Conference, De Ruyter said he had only recently figured out how Russia’s invasion of Ukraine contributed to Eskom’s challenges.

Soon after the conflict started, the supply of Russian gas into Western Europe stopped. The region was forced to import coal from various countries — including South Africa — to fend off an energy crisis.

Coal prices spiked to the point where there was a big difference between Eskom contract prices and export prices for exactly the same quality of coal, acting as a major incentive to steal it.

“A lot of our operational issues indirectly can be attributed to Mr Putin, which is kind of weird when you think of it, but that’s the butterfly effect of a fungible economy,” De Ruyter said.

Dedicated police unit and army deployments

De Ruyter also believes that the establishment of a dedicated South African Police Service Unit to investigate crime and corruption at Eskom sent the message that sabotage at the utility had gone too far.

However, he is concerned that this unit’s budget and operational hours have recently been cut.

Post-De Ruyter, Eskom has attributed the decline in sabotage to proactive security measures. Some of these were implemented during De Ruyter’s tenure.

For example, De Ruyter and former chief operating officer Jan Oberholzer managed to convince President Cyril Ramaphosa to deploy the army to help protect the stations towards the end of 2022.

The deployment of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) was repeatedly extended until March 2025.

Eskom said this had enabled it to immediately respond to any risks facing the power stations, create visible policing, and deter criminal activity.

The National Electricity Crisis Committee previously said over 100 arrests had been made in more than 1,300 cases of reported sabotage by June 2023.

These figures included arrests of suspects who did not work for Eskom and incidents where infrastructure outside its power stations was affected.

In September 2024, a Rotek Industries subcontractor’s employee was found guilty on two counts of bribery and corruption and sentenced to four years of direct imprisonment.

In that case, the employee attempted to solicit a bribe from a truck driver after falsely claiming he was delivering low-quality coal.