André de Ruyter and his former right-hand man have new jobs

Former Eskom CEO André de Ruyter and his right-hand man, former Eskom COO Jan Oberholzer, are consulting for renewable energy companies.

During a recent Q&A session following his presentation at the BizNews Investment Conference, De Ruyter said he also taught at Oxford University after completing his year as a senior fellow at Yale.

“I guess my best job description at the moment is ‘itinerant scholar’,” De Ruyter told journalist and author Chris Steyn.

Regarding his consulting work, De Ruyter said he still believes renewables have a significant role in South Africa’s future energy security.

In January this year, De Ruyter was appointed to the board of Verra, a non-profit based in Washington, D.C. that certifies voluntary carbon offsets and administers the Verified Carbon Standard for certifying carbon credits.

Meanwhile, Oberholzer has also consulted for renewable energy companies and was appointed chair of Mulilo Energy in 2023.

De Ruyter left Eskom in February 2023 after giving an explosive interview on eNCA, where he accused the ANC of corruption and enrichment through Eskom.

He said there was knowledge and support of corruption at the highest levels of the ruling party and the government.

In May of that year, De Ruyter released a book, Truth to Power: My Three Years Inside Eskom, in which he exposed further details about corruption and incompetence at the power utility.

Following his departure from Eskom, De Ruyter disappeared without a trace, leaving South Africa and living in a secret location for several months.

He reappeared later that year on the Yale Jackson School of Global Affairs list of senior fellows and served as a visiting lecturer at the institution for the 2023/24 academic year.

Yale senior fellows are leading practitioners in international affairs who teach courses, consult with students about career ambitions, enliven the conversation on campus, and conduct research emanating from their experiences.

For example, this year, former UK prime minister Theresa May and former New Jersey governor and U.S. presidential candidate Chris Christie joined the school as senior fellows.

De Ruyter was one of eight newcomers in 2023 who joined twelve returning fellows at the Yale Jackson School of Global Affairs. In 2024, Yale welcomed nine new and fourteen returning senior fellows.

Travelling the States

After his stint at Yale, De Ruyter said he had an old Toyota and some money saved up, so he took a road trip with his family across the United States. “I had the means, motive, and opportunity,” De Ruyter said.

They first travelled from New Haven, Connecticut, to California through the Southern states, then up through California and back through the Northern states.

“That’s also an eye-opener because then you see how wholesome the so-called fly-over states are,” De Ruyter said.

He also said the trip gave him some perspective about South Africa’s place in the world, as our economy would rank in the bottom twenty among U.S. states.

“That’s how small we are. We are insignificant and must let go of our delusions of grandeur,” he said.

Mulilo Energy and Jan Obherholzer

Jan Oberholzer, former Eskom chief operating officer

While De Ruyter was teaching at Yale, Oberholzer was appointed chairman of Mulilo Energy after conducting extensive consulting for renewable energy projects and companies.

Over the past 18 months, the business has consistently won and advanced major projects, cementing its role as a key contributor to South Africa’s energy transition.

Following his appointment, Oberholzer told Bloomberg that a push toward clean energy at Eskom is “the right thing to do, given where the world is currently”.

Oberholzer said the utility may have to change how it does business, given that Eskom’s grid will also have to expand dramatically to accommodate more generation capacity.

“Maybe it’s time to allow private participation in that environment because of the magnitude of the work that needs to happen,” he said.

Mulilo plans to add around 5,000 MW to the South African grid in the coming years, with the company being well-positioned to benefit from the opening of the sector to private competition.

In an interview with BizNews, Oberholzer described De Ruyter as a very good friend and business colleague.

He said if De Ruyter’s team had been left to do what they believed was right, Eskom would have made positive progress.