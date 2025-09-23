South Africa’s secret load-shedding heroes

An analysis by MyBroadband shows that between 2019 and 2024, South Africa imported around 24 gigawatt-hours (GWh) of lithium-ion battery storage.

This is enough to supply the same power as one of Eskom’s largest power stations for about five hours.

From another perspective, the capacity of the batteries imported over those five years could reduce load-shedding by roughly two stages when depleting all their energy over a 12-hour period.

In recent years, there has been much focus on the amount of solar power installed in South Africa and debate about its role in reducing load-shedding in 2024 and 2025.

Eskom has undoubtedly improved the performance of its coal-fired fleet since implementing its generation recovery plan.

However, the reduction in power cuts has also been supported by less demand for its electricity, in part due to constrained economic activity but also thanks to increased private self-generation.

Solar power sceptics regularly point out that the technology does not work at night or in long periods of cloudy weather and that people sometimes turn to the grid as their last resort “battery.”

The reality is that most households and small businesses can get along without Eskom power for most of the time, including peak demand periods.

As load-shedding was the primary motivator for getting a solar power system, most users paired their panels with batteries.

However, the distributed nature of the installations and the lack of data on system registration by power utilities make it difficult to determine exactly how much battery power is used in South Africa.

Configurations can vary significantly, but even entry-level four-panel or six-panel solar power systems with roughly 2kWp to 3kWp generating capacity are typically combined with a 5kWh battery.

It would not be unreasonable to assume at least 2kWh of energy storage for every kW of “behind-the-meter” solar power in households.

Surge in battery imports

Dyness 5.12kWh battery in a home solar installation

Official import data can provide some insight into the technology’s potential increasing contribution in recent years.

Lithium-ion battery imports to South Africa surged between 2019 and 2023, driven by demand for backup power during the worst years of load-shedding.

In 2019, South Africa imported $125 million’s worth of batteries at an average cost of $183 per kWh, with an estimated combined capacity of 0.68GWh, or 680 megawatt-hours (MWh).

In 2023, the value had increased 14-fold while the average cost declined to $139 per kWh. That resulted in the estimated annual storage capacity imported being 18 times greater than in 2019.

While demand plummeted in 2024, it was still well above the levels recorded before 2022. The table below provides an estimate of battery capacity imported into South Africa between 2019 and 2024.

Year Value of lithium-ion battery imports Average cost per kWh Estimated capacity 2019 $125 million $183 0.68GWh 2020 $170 million $160 1.06GWh 2021 $203 million $150 1.35GWh 2022 $730 million $161 4.5GWh 2023 $1.75 billion $139 12.5GWh 2024 $442 million $115 3.84GWh Total 23.93GWh

12 hours of Koeberg power

Freedom Won batteries being tested at its assembly plant in Edenvale, Gauteng

To understand the impact that this capacity could be having on load-shedding, it is useful to compare it with the output of Eskom’s coal-fired power stations.

Eskom’s largest coal-fired power station, Medupi, has a dispatchable capacity of up to 4.8GW. Its sole nuclear power station can produce up to 2GW.

The batteries imported to South Africa between 2020 and 2024 would be able to supply Medupi’s power for nearly five hours or Koeberg’s for 12 hours before being depleted.

According to energy expert Chris Yelland, batteries distributed across homes and small businesses is likely to be one of the factors driving down Eskom’s peak-time demand.

Many households and businesses can use some of their battery storage in peak periods to cut down their electricity bills, especially if they are on a time-of-use tariff.

With the reduction in load-shedding, solar power installers have recommended that their customers change their settings so they use even more of their stored energy.