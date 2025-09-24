Joburg cuts people off in electricity theft crackdown

The City of Johannesburg is cracking down on non-paying electricity customers, with plans to remove defaulters’ equipment, including meters, from their homes.

The metro says more than 1,300 residential customers, flagged for persistent non-payment, owe a combined R978 million.

“These households have ignored their municipal accounts for over a year and failed to approach the city to make payment arrangements,” the City of Johannesburg said in a statement.

These customers now face level three disconnections. The metro’s communications and stakeholder engagement director in group finance, Kgamanyane Maphologela, said the city will take action if these defaulters fail to come forward.

“All identified customers have already received level three disconnection notices, warning them of the action the city intends to take, including removing electricity infrastructure from their properties,” he said.

Maphologela explained that a level three disconnection is the final step of an extensive process spanning pre-termination notices, repeat reminders, and lower-level disconnections.

“A level three connection means removing service connections such as cables, conductors, and meters,” the metro said.

“Once this has been carried out, affected customers will have to apply afresh for electricity services if they wish to reconnect to the grid.”

The metro and Johannesburg power utility, City Power, have been cracking down on non-paying customers and residents with illegal connections.

During a revenue collection operation on Friday, 19 September 2025, a business owner in Industria made a last-minute R1.9-million payment to avoid disconnection.

Considering they owed City Power R1.5 million, their account is now R400,000 in credit. City Power said the payment came during an operation targeting six properties collectively owning over R9 million.

Hursthill Service Delivery Centre customer service manager Nokuthula Nxumalo said the trend of last-minute payment reflects the crackdown’s success and the worrying culture of non-payment in Johannesburg.

The operation also saw City Power teams conduct a level three disconnection at a Mayfair property with outstanding debt of over R1.1 million.

“This property had previously been disconnected for non-payment, only for its owner to illegally reconnect to the grid,” the utility said.

Its teams were also set to cut off a private day-care centre owing more than R1.4 million. While the centre was close, the operation led to two additional neighbouring buildings being disconnected.

“Our investigations revealed that the building, along with the one next to it, which is a Mosque, was illegally supplied through another property connected to City Power’s grid,” said City Power.

“During engagement with the property owner, he admitted to illegally tapping into the network, claiming that ‘others in the area do the same’.”

The property owner has committed to visiting the Hursthill Service Delivery Centre to make payment arrangements.

High-tech system to reduce energy theft and technical losses

City Power has announced plans to deploy an Intelligent Distribution System (IDC), which it says will help curb network abnormalities, reduce energy theft, and address technical losses.

City Power chief operations officer Charles Tlouane announced the cutting-edge solution at the Huawei Global Electricity Power Summit in Shanghai.

He said the new system will revolutionise City Power’s operations by reducing overall energy losses, which currently sit at around 30%, to “acceptable levels” between 5% and 10%.

“City Power has been grappling with energy losses, both technical and non-technical, which remain among our biggest challenges,” he said.

“Technical losses, caused by system inefficiencies such as line losses and transformer imbalances, are around 9%. Non-technical losses, including theft, illegal connections, and billing challenges, are about 20%.”

Tlouane said that combined, the factors result in a financial loss of around R3.6 million annually, which the IDS will help rectify.

He explained that the system will help City Power detect problems downstream on its network, identify customers involved in electricity theft, monitor phase imbalances, and track reactive energy in real time.

“This enables us to act quicker and contain losses before they escalate,” said Tlouane.

He added that City Power has tested the IDS system over the past few months and across different customer categories.

Its testing included regions like the township of Tshepisong in the West Rand, a middle-class suburb in Roodepoort, high-end customers in Bryanston, and a large power user in an industrial area.

“We could identify that theft and electricity losses occur across all customer categories, not just in non-affluent areas but also in businesses and affluent suburbs, which is deeply concerning,” said Tlouane.

“IDS will therefore not only help curb theft but also assist in normalising the network, improving billing accuracy, ensuring the return of plants taken out of service, and containing our losses to just under 10%.”