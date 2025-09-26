One thing South Africa’s “Prince of Darkness” wishes he did before taking the country’s worst job

André de Ruyter believes he should have insisted on written commitments of political support before taking up the position of Eskom CEO in late 2019.

South Africa endured its worst years of load-shedding during De Ruyter’s leadership at the utility, which came to an abrupt end in early 2023 following an explosive interview with Annika Larsen on E-tv.

In that discussion, De Ruyter alleged that senior government officials, including two ministers, were involved or aware of criminal syndicates stealing Eskom’s coal.

While Eskom had already confirmed De Ruyter would leave the utility shortly after its new board was appointed in late 2022, the bombshell revelations accelerated his exit.

About a year after De Ruyter’s departure from Eskom, South Africa started seeing a substantial reduction in load-shedding.

The power utility has attributed this to the execution of its generation recovery plan at its coal-fired power stations.

However, experts have pointed out that the reduction in load-shedding would not have been possible without several more factors.

Firstly, electricity demand has continued to decline significantly year-on-year due to constrained economic activity and a rapid rise in private power generation.

Secondly, Eskom has significantly ramped up localised power cuts known as load reduction, which is implemented primarily in areas with high levels of illegal connections.

Despite the complex combination of factors contributing to the reduction of load-shedding, many South Africans link the relief with De Ruyter’s departure from the utility.

In a recent question-and-answer session at a BizNews Investor Conference, De Ruyter was asked why his face should not be on the proverbial “Wanted” poster for being South Africa’s “Prince of Darkness”.

“That is something I have asked myself. I took on a pretty tough job, I gave it my damndest, I worked pretty hard to make it a success,” he said.

With the benefit of hindsight, De Ruyter acknowledged he should have asked himself more deeply whether the job was worth it and listened to people’s warnings.

“I would have asked for more guarantees in writing, rather than just trusting…Maybe trusting a politician as a general rule is not a good thing,” he said.

“When the going got tough, I was quite frequently left out to dry.”

While he did not name the politician he was referring to, the late Pravin Gordhan was the minister accountable for Eskom during his tenure.

Gordhan described De Ruyter’s accusations of a minister being aware of senior officials’ involvement in corruption at the utility as a “smear campaign.”

Eskom board battles

Pravin Gordhan, the late Minister of Public Enterprises

De Ruyter said the first kink in the cable was the sudden resignation of Jabu Mabuza as Eskom chairman, the man who appointed him and with whom he had a good relationship.

“I could not have foreseen that he would have resigned essentially in the first month of my tenure,” De Ruyter said. “That started a slide where I did not have the political air cover needed to do this job.”

De Ruyter threatened to quit within three months of taking the job after Eskom board member Sifiso Dabengwa falsely accused him of misleading the board for cancelling a R14-billion fuel oil contract.

The court later found that De Ruyter’s decision was correct and that the tender was unlawful, but that was only after the Eskom board itself also probed the allegations against De Ruyter.

De Ruyter nonetheless had high regard for the efficiency of Mabuza’s replacement, Professor Malegapuru Makgoba.

Makgoba backed De Ruyter in his appearance before Parliament over a private investigation into crime and corruption at Eskom, led by George Fivaz.

That investigation came after the CEO was frustrated with the lack of progress by law enforcement. The legitimacy of the operation was later called into question.

Makgoba said that both President Cyril Ramaphosa and Gordhan were aware of the investigation, which the minister denied.

The former chairman also criticised the South African Police Service and the Hawks for not acting against crime, theft, corruption, and sabotage at the power utility.

De Ruyter did not enjoy the same support from Makgoba’s successor, Mpho Makwana, whom he regarded as highly inefficient in signing off on critical decisions.

Motivating his resignation in late 2022, he said it became clear there was no reasonable prospect of working productively with the new board and that the last bit of his political support had evaporated.

De Ruyter said the lack of support in addressing criminals was well documented — not only in his book Truth to Power but also in Kyle Cowan’s Sabotage.

“It tells the story of how Eskom was deliberately undermined, and without the support of the criminal justice system, you cannot fight this fight,” he said.

“That’s frankly why I eventually lost patience with the pace at which things were being done.”