South Africa’s largest solar and wind energy firm officially launches

Two established South African renewable energy players, African Clean Energy Developments and EIMS Africa, have combined to form the country’s largest independent power producer (IPP), Anthem.

The company has big plans for solar, battery, and wind energy projects in South Africa, targeting 6GW of capacity by 2030.

Anthem CEO James Cumming told 702 that the company has a live project portfolio totalling around 2.7 GW, of which 1.1GW is already operational and comprises wind and solar generation.

The firm is preparing for the launch of the South African Wholesale Energy Market (SAWEM) in April 2026.

Anthem said this includes investing in technology, forming strategic partnerships, and embedding community upliftment into its business model.

“Our scale, diverse portfolio, and strong balance sheet position us to thrive in SAWEM,” it said.

The South African Wholesale Energy Market is designed to provide direct market access for generators and large users, which should lead to competitive and transparent pricing.

It will also offer greater liquidity in managing excess energy and the chance to innovate with new products such as demand response, ancillary services, and financial derivatives.

However, it will come with its challenges, including price volatility and regulatory and policy uncertainty during the transition.

“Generators also face the risk of imbalance penalties if forecasts deviate significantly from actual output,” adds Anthem.

Despite these challenges, Anthem’s chief commercial officer, Mike Wickens, says the company fully supports SAWEM.

“Our commitment is not only to grow and optimise our renewable assets but to live our values by contributing meaningfully to the sector’s transformation,” says Wickens.

According to Cumming, the company previously focused on selling its power to Eskom, but has recently developed projects for and sold energy to the private market.

“We’re building 450MW of projects and we’re going to be closing more than that in the near term,” he stated.

Good news about electricity prices

Cumming said Anthem is typically able to beat conventional power providers on pricing, but couldn’t provide specifics due to the information’s sensitive commercial nature.

These are sensitive commercial matters, often privy to PPA confidentiality,” he said in response to a question about pricing.

“But typically, we’re able to beat conventional power. Both in solar and in wind. We’re even seeing the competitiveness of solar and battery energy storage become more attractive.”

However, Cumming explained that it all boils down to the time of day providers are looking to deliver power, and when they’re competing with the base load relative to demand.

“But it’s competitive power. It’s no longer an alternative. We’re in the mainstream. It just makes economic and environmental sense,” he added.

The South African Wholesale Energy Market is a crucial component of the Electricity Regulation Amendment Bill, which effectively ends Eskom’s 100-year monopoly over electricity generation.

The bill aims to establish an open market for electricity trading, which, according to the Minister of Electricity and Energy, Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, is good news for electricity prices in the country.

The minister said the bill’s passage could mark the end of the country’s “extraordinary” tariff increases. “Hopefully, we’ll get to a situation where there’s a semi-price war,” said Ramokgopa.

He explained that, through the open market, multiple power providers will compete in the generation space, ultimately benefiting end users.

“This benefits the consumers. You will not see extraordinary increases in electricity prices,” he added.

Moreover, the minister believes the move will result in more investment and greater technology adoption in South Africa’s energy generation sector.

“Greater levels of investment because now there’s regulatory and policy certainty once the President signs,” said Ramokgopa.

“Secondly, there’s going to be greater technology adoption because people competing in the space want to come in at the best price to attract off-takers.