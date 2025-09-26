Solar power rules standoff in South Africa

The South African Photovoltaic Industry Association (Sapvia) believes that Eskom and municipalities’ additional requirements for grid-tied solar power systems that go beyond ensuring safe operation are not illegal.

The association has also criticised calls from two civil rights organisations encouraging households not to register their systems for the time being as misleading, irresponsible, and undermining safety.

In the past few months, the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) and Afriforum have recommended households hold off on registering their solar power systems with their utilities.

The organisations argue that certain requirements for approving systems amount to overreach and are not legally required for ensuring their technical sound and safe operation.

This includes requiring the system to be signed off by a professional electrical engineer or electrical technologist registered with the Engineering Council of South Africa.

Sapvia said the claim that customers should delay or avoid registering their systems was misguided, conflicted with municipal bylaws and supplier agreements, and posed risks to customers and the grid.

“Distributors, whether Eskom or municipalities, are within their rights to issue fines for this, or disconnect systems that are hazardous, unregistered, or non-compliant,” Sapvia said.

“This requirement is further entrenched by municipal bylaws and updated supply connection agreements, which make registration a binding obligation.”

Sapvia contends that requirements in the National Energy Regulator of South Africa’s Distribution Code supported these additional rules.

“The Distribution Code, in clause 5.6, explicitly empowers distributors to require ‘reasonable additional

requirements’ for equipment connected to the distribution system,” said Sapiva

“In December 2024, Nersa’s net billing rules reinforced this by obligating distributors to publish

and enforce their technical requirements for SSEG registration and approval.”

While burdensome, Sapvia said that these additional requirements can be defended legally as measures that improve safety and manage operational risks.

Safety not dependent on engineer sign-off

It is important to note that neither Afriforum nor Outa deny that these rules exist.

However, their legal teams argue that the rules cannot dictate what happens “behind the meter,” where a solar power system is installed.

Outa’s energy advisor, Chris Yelland, maintains that the only legally enforceable requirements are those prescribed under the country’s Electricity Regulations Act.

These specify that a solar power system must be issued with an electrical certificate of compliance (CoC) issued by a qualified electrician registered with the Department of Labour.

Furthermore, the South African Bureau of Standards has adopted an international specification for the installation of grid-tied solar power systems by qualified electricians.

Despite asserting that the requirement for a professionally registered engineer or technologist is legally defensible, Sapvia acknowledged that it was not strictly necessary to ensure safety.

“Compliance with wiring codes, together with a CoC issued by a registered electrician and supported by a portfolio of evidence such as a PV GreenCard As Built Report, should, in principle, be sufficient,” Sapvia said.

In addition, the association pointed out that solar power inverters are manufactured to the highest international standards and are inherently safe.

Nevertheless, Sapvia maintained that discouraging registration was irresponsible and exposed customers to further risks, such as invalid insurance claims and liability in the event of accidents.

The association argues that the legal framework governing grid-tied systems is not the real issue; inefficiencies in the small-scale embedded generation (SSEG) approval process are the root problem.

“Sapvia recognises that the current SSEG approval process is often inefficient, inconsistent across municipalities, and in some cases, overly burdensome,” the organisation said.

“With an estimated 30,000 unregistered systems already connected to the grid, customers want to comply but face challenges such as unclear requirements, excessive delays, and the costs associated with unnecessary professional sign-offs.”

Working on registration reforms

Sapvia said it believes the solution is creating transparent, standardised, and fair procedures rather than discouraging registration altogether.

The association’s working groups are engaging with Eskom, municipalities, and metropolitan

distributors to push for a more streamlined registration process.

“Bilateral engagements with Eskom, municipalities, and metropolitan authorities are underway to ensure that requirements are consistent, transparent, and inclusive of all distributors,” the association said.

“The goal is not to abolish registration but to reform it to ensure that compliance is both practical and accessible while maintaining safety and legal integrity.”

Sapvia also contends that the incentives for registration — including waiving sign-up fees and free bidirectional meters — outweighed the cost of obtaining an engineer’s sign-off.