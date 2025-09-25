Major South African bank becomes Eskom rival

The National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa) has awarded Investec an energy trading licence, enabling the bank to roll out new specialised energy products and supply its headquarters with privately sourced power.

Investec first announced its intention to apply for an electricity trading licence in May 2025. Nersa held public hearings in August to gather stakeholder input on the application.

The bank described the development as another significant milestone in the liberalisation and transformation of South Africa’s energy sector.

“Recent regulatory changes have opened South Africa’s energy sector to new entrants and innovations,” the bank said.

“Energy trading is increasingly recognised as a critical enabler of the transition to clean, reliable, and sustainable power.”

The bank said it was uniquely positioned to deliver measurable impact for clients while contributing to national energy security and decarbonisation, using advanced technology, market access, and renewable energy partnerships.

Investec’s head of renewable energy trading, Mpho Modise, said the licence would unlock a competitive advantage for the bank’s clients.

“We are focused on providing innovative, cost-effective solutions that not only future-proof businesses but also accelerate the shift to renewable energy.”

“For us, this licence is not just about energy — it’s about enabling strategic advantage, resilience, and long-term value.”

Investec said the 20-year licence would enable the bank to broaden its energy solution portfolio, providing energy users with flexible, capital-free access to clean and renewable power.

The bank will focus on providing clients with tailored solutions to address rising prices and sustainability goals while improving financial performance and operational resilience.

In addition, the licence will enable Investec to attract and onboard renewable energy providers by offering a one-stop shop for funding, hedging, and offtake.

“The licence positions the company as a credible partner for Independent Power Producers, facilitating funding, offtake and wheeling partnerships.

Investec’s first power procurement project will be buying electricity from the 50MW Ilikwa Solar PV facility in the Free State.

The plant is currently under construction and is expected to come online in the second quarter of 2026.

The agreement will see Ilikwa supply power to Investec’s headquarters in Sandton, using Eskom’s transmission and distribution grids to wheel the electricity.

Eskom challenging licences

It remains to be seen whether Investec’s trading licence will also be challenged by Eskom, which has taken Nersa to court over the awarding of five trading licences.

The power utility wants the licences withdrawn, arguing that they represented a radical and unconsulted “new policy” that would “upend the entire landscape of electricity provision.”

Eskom is concerned the licences will allow private companies to “cherry-pick” the most valuable customers in its areas of distribution and lure them away with cheaper tariffs.

It also contends that Nersa cannot award the licences while formal electricity trading rules are still under development.

The move has been criticised by business groups, including Business Leadership South Africa and Business Unity South Africa, as well as energy expert Chris Yelland.

Yelland has labelled Eskom’s arguments as “dangerously disingenuous” and pointed out that the licences were awarded following due process and public consultation, in which Eskom participated.

He believes Eskom is aware it cannot compete with private companies on pricing due to its bloated operating model, high losses, and culture of inefficiency.

Electricity and energy minister Kgosientsho Ramogkopa has also urged Eskom to withdraw the challenge and allow for a participatory regulatory process to unfold without a parallel legal challenge.

Nersa has accelerated the development of the trading rules, reducing the process from one year to six months or potentially three months.