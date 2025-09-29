Free electricity changes in South Africa

South Africa’s energy and electricity minister says his department is reviewing the country’s Free Basic Electricity (FBE) framework to potentially quadruple free power allocations for poor households.

During a media briefing on Thursday, Minister Kgosienthso Ramokgopa mentioned this intervention as one of the measures to eliminate load reduction within 12 to 18 months.

Load reduction is often necessary in areas with high levels of illegal connections, which can overload the electricity distribution infrastructure, especially in peak demand periods.

Many households in these areas are stealing electricity by illegally connecting to the grid or bypassing their meters because they cannot afford to pay for power.

The average price of electricity has increased by 177% in the last decade, far beyond the inflation rate, while unemployment has also surged.

While indigent households receive 50 kilowatt-hours (kWh) of electricity free every month, this allocation is also widely regarded as inadequate for modern electricity demands.

The 50kWh FBE allocation was first implemented in 2003 and was intended only to support basic lighting, basic water heating using a kettle, ironing, and a small black-and-white TV and radio.

The Public Affairs Research Institute found that low-income households’ average monthly consumption has surged substantially in the past two decades and recommended a 350kWh allocation in 2023.

Another problem is that the vast majority of households that should be receiving their FBE allocation are not, primarily due to Eskom and municipalities failing to register qualifying customers.

Energy expert Chris Yelland has estimated that around 80% of the 10 million households qualifying for FBE don’t get their free allocation.

South Africa’s largest metro — the City of Johannesburg — receives funding to provide FBE to 950,000 indigent from National Treasury, but only 30,000 are on the city’s indigent register.

Municipalities are misappropriating the money intended to pay Eskom for FBE for other services and functions.

“It is effectively robbing the poor and using the money to benefit the municipality,” Yelland previously told Radio 702.

Eskom Direct only has 485,000 customers which receive FBE, despite an estimated 2.1 million qualifying for it.

Microgrids and smart meters

Eskom board chairman Mteto Nyati has also called on national government to increase the 50kWh allocation and to ring-fence the funding for use in municipal electricity budgets.

Ramokgopa said the review and revision of the FBE framework aims to increase the current 50kWh amount to better match the actual consumption of about 200kWh for a low-income household.

The minister said that the department aimed to realise the increase without getting further funding from the national fiscus, which is already under pressure, by rolling out more distributed microgrids.

These fit-for-purpose facilities consist of renewable energy generation like solar or wind power and batteries and have already been deployed in rural areas where transmission expansions would be vastly more expensive, complex, and time-consuming.

Ramokgopa said while he couldn’t provide a specific tariff that microgrid users would be paying, he maintained that it was “substantially less” than what households were typically paying.

This would be a noteworthy change from the current scenario. Eskom previously told MyBroadband that its microgrid customers paid its “standard tariffs.”

The levelised cost of electricity from solar and wind is already lower than Eskom’s coal-based generation.

However, beating coal power’s effective cost with a hybrid renewable and battery system requires scale. Therefore, the microgrids might need to be bigger than what is currently used.

To further simplify FBE availability, the government will intensify the smart meter rollout, which will make it possible to frontload the free electricity allocations directly to customers.

The government hopes that these measures will reduce the incentive for households to connect illegally to the grid and enable Eskom to cease load reduction by the second half of 2026 or early 2027.