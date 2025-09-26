End of an era for Eskom

South Africa has taken its first steps towards a traded electricity market that will give consumers a choice of power products along with a range of pricing options. However, Eskom is fighting the threat to its monopoly.

The National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa) issued energy trading licences to at least 16 organisations during the past year, including Investec Bank.

Nersa approved Investec’s licence on Thursday, 25 September 2025, in addition to three others: SOLA TradeCo, Solis Energy Trading, and LinkSolar.

In addition to these four companies, Nersa has awarded trading licences to PowerXm, EnPower Trading, Neura Trading, Energy Exchange of Southern Africa, Envusa Trading, CBI Electric Apollo, and Discovery Green.

Other organisations that have received trading licences include Green Electron Market, GreenCo Power Services, NOA Trading, Lyra Energy Trading, and Energy Markets.

However, while Nersa has continued awarding energy trading licences, Eskom and the South African Local Government Association have challenged them in the High Court.

Eskom has argued that the necessary governing framework is not yet in place and said competitors will “cherry-pick” its most valuable customers and lure them away with cheaper tariffs.

Meanwhile, many municipalities derive a substantial portion of their income from distributing and reselling electricity.

Eskom wants the licences withdrawn, arguing that they represent a radical and unconsulted policy shift from Nersa that would “upend the entire landscape of electricity provision.”

Energy and electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa has warned that accelerating private participation in South Africa’s electricity market at the cost of Eskom’s business could hurt the poor.

However, Ramokgopa also called on the parties to drop the litigation after Nersa expedited establishing the rules framework from a one-year to a three-month process.

Alecia Pienaar, counsel in Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr’s corporate and commercial practice, says that Eskom’s arguments discount several market, legal, and practical considerations.

Among them is the Electricity Regulation Amendment (ERA) Bill, which was passed by Parliament in May last year. President Cyril Ramaphosa soon signed a proclamation, putting it into operation from 1 January 2025.

Eskom’s ERA era

President Cyril Ramaphosa

“The very essence of the amended ERA and ongoing process to unbundle Eskom is to establish an open and competitive electricity supply market in which traders, amongst other parties, will play an important role,” said Pienaar.

Professor Anton Eberhard, an energy policy investment specialist who helped with the bill, said both houses of Parliament passing the legislation was a momentous day for South Africa’s power sector.

“The bill will help unbundle transmission from Eskom and create a market operator that will enable greater competition and investment in power generation,” said Eberhard.

He added that the bill would create a more viable electricity company, invest in protecting the heart of the system, and facilitate more electricity generators.

Pienaar said that although ERA has long provided for trading and the associated licensing regime, the market was only truly unlocked with a June 2021 amendment.

The amendment lifted the licensing threshold for energy generation projects to 100 MW, which was subsequently removed in its entirety in December 2022, and allowed wheeling to multiple customers.

“This resulted in market access to a deep pipeline of private generation capacity and the ability to wheel such energy to private offtakers,” said Pienaar.

“The wheeling could be by means of a direct bilateral arrangement or through a licensed trader as intermediary.”

Electricity wheeling is the process of transporting electrical energy from a generator to an end-user located in a different area using existing transmission and distribution power networks.

Pienaar emphasised that the licensing and operation of independent traders in the South African market is not new, with one of the first trading licences being granted in 2009.

“Several others were granted in 2022 and 2023, with no objections lodged against them,” she said.

Special treatment for Eskom

Eskom has also argued that, given the impact of the licence applications, Nersa was required to consult it separately and prior to the public hearings, and should not have treated it like any interested party.

However, Pienaar said there do not appear to be any legal grounds for asserting that Eskom should have been afforded different or preferential rights in terms of the consultation process that was undertaken.

Eskom also argued that its distribution licence includes the exclusive right to distribute and supply electricity in its licensed areas of supply. It is argued that its right to supply includes the right to trade.

“The arguments around the interpretation and scope of ‘supply’ are quite nuanced and need closer legal analysis and scrutiny,” Pienaar stated.

“However, at the very least, there does seem to be failure to interpret the meaning of the term within the context of the distribution licence and Nersa Rules for Licensable Distribution Areas of Supply, especially seeing that it is defined under ERA to also mean inter alia ‘distribution’.”