No such thing as a free lunch

Electricity tariffs in South Africa have risen 190% since 2014, mostly above inflation, with the projected 2026 hike of 8.76% exceeding the 4.5% Consumer Price Index forecast.

That is according to the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) annual reports on power generation statistics in South Africa, covering the period from 1 January to 30 June 2025.

The report details the reduction in load-shedding compared to last year, Eskom’s improvement in available generation capacity and reliability, as well as the decline demand for Eskom power.

Simply put, it shows that Eskom’s turnaround has come at a substantial cost to those who pay for electricity.

Demand for Eskom’s product has been dealt a blow, and the power utility’s astronomical price increases are not doing it any favours.

“Loadshedding continued to decline in the first half of 2025, with only 749 GWh shed compared to 4,126 GWh in 2024, an 82% reduction, reflecting improved power system performance and supply availability,” the CSIR said.

“Electricity demand continues to trend down; peak demand is 3% lower in the first half of 2025 compared to the peak demand recorded in the first half of 2024.”

At the same time, Eskom’s fleet installed capacity increased by 720 MW in the first half of 2025 compared to the same period of 2024.

Therefore, energy generated from coal is relatively higher, and additional capacity was added from independent wind and concentrated solar power (CSP) producers.

According to the reports, the overall Eskom fleet energy availability factor marginally improved in the first half of 2025 compared to the previous year.

It reached an annual average of 58%, which is one percentage point higher than the 57% reached in the same period of 2024.

“The study compares Eskom’s aggregated generation resources for the first half of 2025 against installed capacities and energy production outputs to assess their impact on the power system,” the CSIR explained.

This includes coal, nuclear, hydro, pumped storage, open-cycle gas turbines, and the renewable energy independent power producer procurement programme, which comprises solar PV, wind, CSP, and embedded solar.

Eskom price increases

National average electricity tariff from 2015

The CSIR explained that the improvement in energy availability factor was primarily driven by reduced planned maintenance and a marginal improvement in other capacity loss factors.

“The peak demand for Eskom’s electricity decreased by an average of 3% in the first half of 2024, partly due to increased private sector generation capacity uptake,” it said.

“Consequently, a combination of lower electricity demand, new generation capacity and a gradual increase in Eskom’s EAF helped to reduce the impact of loadshedding.”

However, the utilisation of diesel generators nearly doubled from an average of 7% in the first half of 2024 to 12% in the same period of 2025, the CSIR noted.

“The national average electricity tariff increased by an average of 10% per year from 2014 to 2025, compared to an average inflation rate of 5.2% over the same period.”

It said that tariffs were now above the levelised cost of electricity of utility-scale solar PV, which is R0.50 per kWh.