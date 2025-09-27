Investigation launched into electricity prices in South Africa

The National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa) has launched a focused market inquiry into the implementation and impact of fixed electricity charges.

The regulator will investigate the impact of the generation capacity charge, legacy charges, and other associated charges levied by Eskom and municipal power distributors in South Africa.

Nersa released a statement announcing the publication of the Terms of Reference (TOR) for the inquiry’s commencement on Friday, 26 September 2025.

“The inquiry will focus primarily on municipal fixed charges and Eskom’s unbundled generation tariffs, comprising the generation capacity charge, legacy charge, and variable energy charge,” it said.

“It will involve requests for documents, data analysis, benchmarking, stakeholder submissions,

and public hearings.”

Nersa said the market-wide inquiry is in response to widespread concerns from customers and stakeholders about the impact of the charges.

The inquiry will be undertaken in terms of section 4(b)(ii) of the Electricity Regulation Act, read with sections 2(b) and 4(a)(viii), aiming to reveal how distributors formulated the charges.

The regulator said the fixed electricity charges have resulted in substantially high increases being added to the approved 12.74% increase for Eskom.

The investigation will also assess the impact of fixed charges on different customer segments and evaluate their alignment with approved tariff methodologies.

“This evidence-driven process is intended to enhance transparency, foster regulatory certainty, and ensure that tariff structures remain equitable and economically sustainable,” said Nersa.

Nomfundo Maseti, a full-time regulator member responsible for electricity regulation at Nersa, said the inquiry underscores the regulator’s commitment to safeguarding the interests of electricity consumers.

“By engaging stakeholders and rigorously interrogating the basis of these charges, we aim to deliver regulatory guidance that promotes fairness, cost-reflectivity, and stability in the electricity market,” she said.

Stakeholders have until 25 October 2025 to submit written representations and supporting evidence, and a public hearing will be convened on 17 November 2025.

“The inquiry will then proceed to the drafting of a Market Inquiry Report in December 2025, with the final report expected to be published in early 2026,” says Nersa.

Under-the-radar price hikes

In April 2025, Nersa approved Eskom’s retail tariff plan (RTP), which represented a fundamental swing in electricity pricing principles.

The changes negatively impacted lower and middle–income households, as well as people who installed solar panels and use less Eskom grid power.

The RTP has significantly higher fixed connection charges while reducing the per-unit price of electricity.

Therefore, people who use less than a certain amount of electricity every month saw their bills increase, while those who use more ended up paying less.

Energy expert Chris Yelland performed an in-depth analysis of the electricity tariff adjustments shortly after Nersa approved them in April 2025.

His analysis showed that the RTP disproportionately impacted low-consumption households in South Africa.

While Eskom implemented an “average” tariff hike of 12.74%, residential customers on the power utility’s most common Homepower 4 plan saw their bills increase by more than that if they consumed 750kWh or less.

For example, the bill of a two-person household that uses 500kWh of electricity in a month increased by 29.56%. A single-person home that consumes less than 300kWh per month would pay 34.41% more.

Conversely, customers using over 1,100kWh per month saw their bills reduce. At 1,500kWh of consumption, a monthly bill has declined from R5,220 to R4,796 — an 8.12% reduction.

The Electricity Resellers Association of South Africa (Erasa) has highlighted that these changes have resulted in a real increase of 30% for its average customer.

These are people living in multi-dwelling properties like sectional title schemes, which consist primarily of two or three–bedroom units housing single people, couples, and small families.

While the poorest customers on Eskom’s 20A Homelight tariff have seen much lower increases, those one step up on Homelight 60A are paying 18.26% more on their monthly bills if they consume less than 550kWh.

Eskom has also scrapped the Incline Block Tariff for Homelight users, which means that higher consumption is no longer penalised with higher variable tariffs.