Social unrest warning for South Africa

Electricity and energy minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa expects to see communities resist the country’s crackdown on illegal connections, warning that some may protest the move.

Speaking to 702, the minister explained that some individuals see hefty profits from establishing illegal connections for households in their communities.

“Remember that this illegal connection is a very profitable enterprise for some individuals who are portraying themselves as ‘mini Eskom municipalities’,” said Ramokgopa.

He added that these entrenched interests and communities fearing higher costs could result in protests and blockades, particularly in peri-urban areas like parts of Gauteng.

“Suddenly, you want to regularise them to pay for consumption. So, you will find a situation where people decide they’re going to close the streets. There’s no one going to come into our area,” said Ramokgopa.

“That’s the form of protest that you are likely going to get, but we are confident because we do have those skills of social facilitation engaging through ward consellors.”

He warned that another challenge could be Eskom and municipal power provider insiders actively educating communities against interventions to crack down on illegal connections.

“In large part, it’s also some of the delinquent employees of Eskom and municipalities. They form strong networks. They’re the ones who are likely going to educate communities against our interventions,” he said.

“But what we’ll be doing is that we’re starting in areas where we’ve already had the community engagement.”

This comes after Ramkgopa and Eskom announced plans to end load reduction in South Africa within 12 to 18 months.

Critical to this will be eliminating illegal connections, and the timeline will hinge on community cooperation.

The government has procured 600,000 to install in households previously connected illegally, and a transformer pipeline is in place.

“We are more than confident with the level of technical preparations and the kind of engagement that we’ve already had with some of the communities,” said Ramokgopa.

2,850 disconnections per day

Eskom announced its plans to cut off 600,000 illegal electricity connections in the coming months while presenting its Summer Outlook briefing on Friday, 5 September 2025.

The 600,000 target forms part of its plans to eliminate load reduction by early 2027. Assuming the utility started disconnecting illegal connections at the start of September 2025, it would need to target around 2,843 per day.

Its plans include installing 7.2 million smart meters — 880,000 of which had already been deployed at the time of its briefing.

These devices can remotely monitor for signs of connection tampering, limit power draw, and support time-of-use tariffs during periods of high electricity demand.

Eskom’s plans include an accelerated rollout of around 1.5 million smart meters in regions where load reduction is implemented.

It will also upgrade its distribution network where infrastructure isn’t sufficient to meet legitimate demand and register more households for free basic electricity.

During load reduction, electricity distributors cut power to specific areas, primarily those with high levels of illegal connections.

However, as electricity distribution infrastructure — including substations and transformers — is often shared, neighbouring areas with high levels of compliance can also get cut off.

In addition, there are instances where load reduction is implemented because distribution network upgrades did not keep pace with housing and business development.

The demand reduction mechanism has been used for years. However, it took a back seat during the high levels of load-shedding experienced in recent years.

Currently, Eskom uses load reduction to remove roughly 529MW of demand from the grid during peak evening and morning hours.

The power utility will prioritise smart meter rollouts to customers served by 211 overloaded distribution feeders to eliminate load reduction in the North West and three Cape provinces by March 2026.

It will target another 761 feeders in the year thereafter and hopes to eliminate load reduction completely by March 2027.