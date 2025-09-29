Eskom completes the most expensive coal power station ever built in the history of mankind

Eskom has announced that Kusile Power Station’s Unit 6 generator has entered commercial operation, adding roughly 800MW of generating capacity to the grid.

The milestone officially ends construction of South Africa’s two “supercritical” coal-fired power stations, Medupi and Kusile, which have been dogged by controversy.

“These stations form the backbone of the country’s baseload electricity supply,” says Eskom.

“With Unit 6 now online, Kusile and Medupi can deliver a combined 9,600MW when operating at full capacity, significantly strengthening South Africa’s electricity supply.”

The utility explained that commercial operation means the unit has passed all required testing and optimisation phases and is now fully integrated into its operational fleet.

It added that the unit has been supplying electricity to the grid since synchronising on 23 March 2025. However, its contribution had not been reflected in official reporting until now.

“From this point onward, Unit 6’s output will be included in the Energy Availability Factor (EAF) calculation, contributing to Eskom’s overall performance metrics,” it says.

Eskom said the unit reaching commercial operation also marks a key milestone in its strategic goal of adding 2,500MW of new capacity to the grid by March 2025.

“It represents a major step in completing one of the largest infrastructure projects in South Africa’s history,” it adds.

Eskom group executive for generation, Bheki Nxumalo, said the commissioning adds 800MW to the grid and completes the utility’s 12-unit Megaprojects fleet.

“Despite the many challenges along the way, the successful handover of Unit 6 reflects the team’s resilience and dedication. We look forward to the added stability these megawatts will bring,” he says.

Eskom CEO Dan Marokane said achieving the commercial operation of Unit 6 “within the planned timeframe” is a testament to the utility’s execution of the Generation Operational Recovery Plan.

“This milestone not only completes the Kusile build programme but also reinforces Eskom’s commitment to restoring energy security, enhancing grid stability, and investing in infrastructure,” he said.

“Since its synchronisation in March, Unit 6 has consistently met performance benchmarks, contributed to grid reliability, and helped meet electricity demand 97% of the time.”

Marokane added that both Medupi and Kusile are designed for operational lifespans of approximately five decades.

11 years late and billions over budget

Dan Marokane, Eskom CEO

Marokane’s claim that Kusile Unit 6 reached commercial operation “within the planned timeframe” is dubious, considering the project began in 2008.

Following the unit’s synchronisation, energy policy and investment specialist Anton Eberhard said the achievement was difficult to celebrate. It was initially planned for completion in 2014.

“There is little to celebrate with the final unit of Eskom’s Kusile mega coal power station only coming online now, 17 years after the final investment decision was taken in 2008,” said Eberhard.

“It has been a site of major corruption by a number of Eskom employees and one of the reasons the utility is so indebted, draining the fiscus of close to half a trillion rand in bailouts between 2008 and 2026.”

Energy expert Chris Yelland also commented on the lengthy delays and exorbitant costs surrounding the power station’s construction.

He highlighted the capital cost overruns at Kusile, the increased capitalised interest during the delayed construction, and the cost to South African businesses due to load-shedding from the delayed construction.

“I think this would make Kusile the most expensive coal-fired power station built in mankind’s history,” said Yelland.

Eskom awarded contracts worth R31.5 billion in February 2008 to construct a coal-fired power station under the Bravo Project, intended for completion in 2014.

Hitachi Power Africa was awarded the boiler contract worth R18.5 billion, and Alstom S&E, the turbine island works contract worth R13 billion.

Construction began in August 2008, a few months after South Africans were first introduced to load-shedding.

However, inefficient project management, labour disputes, vandalism, and corruption contributed to numerous delays, and by 2017, all Eskom had to show for its Bravo Project was Unit 1 achieving commercial power.

The project’s costs also ballooned far beyond the initial budget.