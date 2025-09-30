Eskom is profitable for the first time in 8 years — but there is a catch

South Africa’s state power utility Eskom has released its annual results for the year ended 31 March 2025, revealing a net profit of R16.05 billion, the group’s first profit in eight years.

However, it’s important to note that the utility’s audit opinion for the financial year is qualified due to material uncertainties surrounding its going concern status and other factors.

The utility’s revenue increased by 15.2% from R295 billion in 2024 to R341 billion in 2025. Eskom achieved a profit before tax of R23.9 billion, up from a loss of R25.5 billion in 2024.

The utility’s income tax obligation was significantly lower in 2025, at R7.8 billion, compared to its nearly R30 billion in 2024.

As a result, the utility’s after-tax income swung from a loss of R55 billion in the 2024 financial year to a profit of just over R16 billion in 2025.

“This was underpinned by a stronger EBITDA margin of 29.05%, supported by a 12.74% standard tariff increase, and disciplined cost containment, particularly in primary energy costs,” said CFO Calib Cassim.

“Improved plant reliability and the easing of generation supply constraints contributed to a 3.5% growth in sales volumes and reduced reliance on open-cycle gas turbines (OCGTs).”

He added that year-on-year OCGT fuel savings amounted to R16.3 billion and that the recovery of R9.2 billion relating to previously disallowed fuel levy rebates provided a further boost.

Eskom board chair Mteto Nyati said the profit results from government debt relief support, new tariff structures, higher sales linked to its operational turnaround, and cost optimisation.

“The profit, and the resulting improved liquidity, will be reinvested in the business, chiefly in the form of expansionary capital expenditure,” said Nyati.

He added that the debt relief programme covered most of Eskom’s debt servicing obligations, allowing surplus cash from operations to be released for critical maintenance and infrastructure investment.

No profit without taxpayer support

Mteto Nyati, Eskom chairman

It’s important to note that Eskom would likely not have reported a profit without receiving R64 billion in debt relief support from the government during the financial year.

“By year-end, R140 billion in support had been received since the implementation of the Eskom Debt Relief Act. Of that, R64 billion was made available in FY2025,” says Eskom.

“Gross debt securities and borrowings decreased to R372.7 billion, and net debt fell to R358.7 billion. These improvements have translated into stronger solvency ratios and credit metrics.”

Eskom added that it expects to receive R80 billion in debt relief in the 2026 financial year, followed by the final R10 billion in the 2029 financial year to assist with bond redemptions.

Its auditors raised concerns over incomplete or inaccurately maintained records in relation to the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA), resulting in Eskom receiving a qualified audit opinion.

“Those records did not comply with legislative requirements relating to irregular expenditure and losses due to criminal conduct,” Eskom said.

“Issues raised in the prior year’s audit qualification were not adequately addressed and continued into 2025. Several internal control deficiencies were also highlighted.”

Moreover, there is material uncertainty regarding the utility’s going concern status. This is driven by various factors, including its dependence on government support, growing municipal debt, and energy losses.