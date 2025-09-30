Eskom halts legal action against private power trading licences

Eskom has temporarily halted its legal challenge against the National Energy Regulator of South Africa’s (Nersa’s) awarding of electricity trading licences to private companies.

Eskom CEO Dan Marokane announced the step during the presentation of the power utility’s 2025 financial results on Tuesday, 30 September 2025.

“We have heeded the call from the minister to stay the legal challenge,” Marokane said. “We have gone into the Nersa process, we are engaging with the rules formulation.”

The latter refers to the regulator’s discretionary work on establishing rules for electricity trading in South Africa.

Following an appeal from energy and electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, Nersa has committed to accelerating the timeframe from establishing the rules from one year to as little as three months.

Ramokgopa also called on Eskom to withdraw its litigation against Nersa to allow the participatory regulatory process to unfold without parallel legal processes.

The minister cautioned that running the two processes concurrently could undermine confidence or delay critical reforms in the country’s energy sector.

Marokane said the rules formulation process has made the rest of the participants aware of what it takes to set up the trading changes.

The CEO said that no country had completed electricity reforms without rules and that an unstructured environment could cause problems with electricity supply.

“We shouldn’t be the first to do that,” he said. “We know what it’s like to have an unstable electricity supply. As we reform, we should be cautious not to take ourselves back to that space.”

Eskom launched its legal action against Nersa in August 2025, initially challenging four energy trading licences awarded in October 2024.

The utility expressed concern that private electricity traders would be able to “cherry-pick” its most valuable customers and leave the utility with predominantly poor or lower-income customers.

It claimed that larger electricity users were subsidising these customers’ tariffs. Without them, it would have little choice but to implement substantial hikes to collect sufficient revenue to fund operations.

Eskom accused of protecting its monopoly

Dan Marokane, Eskom CEO

Several energy industry pundits and legal experts criticised Eskom’s legal action and questioned whether its arguments were valid.

EE Business Intelligence managing director Chris Yelland accused the power utility of trying to preserve its monopoly.

He suggested the power utility was being dishonest when it described the awarding as “unprecedented” and “radical ” and that it had occurred with proper public consultation.

Yelland also argued that Eskom’s true concern was that it could not compete with private companies when it came to selling affordable electricity.

“Eskom’s challenge also betrays a deep contradiction at the heart of its rhetoric,” Yelland said. “On one hand, it laments the risk to its revenue and its ability to cross-subsidise poor households.”

“On the other, it has consistently failed to deliver on its service obligations to those very households — many of whom face load reduction, unaffordable tariffs or outright disconnection.”

Marokane acknowledged that South Africa cannot afford high electricity prices. “So we’ve modelled our business on a single-digit increase going forward,” he said.

He said that this will require Eskom to tighten its belt when it comes to containing costs and be more effective in revenue collection.

“We’re targeting R50 billion of costs to take out by 2029,” Marokane said. “This is the one way we have to respond to this.”

“We will be engaging with our suppliers and all our value chain stakeholders to also assist us when it comes to this.”